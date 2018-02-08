AINA TIR-FAX, February 8, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Minister Gjiknuri meets Trump’s National Security adviser in USA
- Bushati about UN resolution vote: “Albania has always voted in line with the EU”
- Hahn: “Balkan needs to get closer to the EU”
- Bushati in Estonia, receives support for EU accession negotiations
- EU conditions for Balkan countries? Rule of law, corruption, neighboring
- Attorney General: Aggressiveness of criminal groups increased
- Meat opens race for two judges of Constitutional Court
- Basha to Albanians: Raise up and you will be supported by the opposition
- Saimir Tahiri excluded as member of the Association-Stabilization Commission at the Assembly
- DP MP raises alarm: Minister of Education has not provided salaries to faculty professors
ECONOMY
- Osum Hydropower plants, decision up to the Ministry of Environment
- Location different from permit, Osum hydropower plant scandal gets deeper
- Bank of Albania: “Economic growth during second semester of 2017”
- Government adopts the criteria and the sectors for the financing of farmers
- Agreement closed, On April 13, the first flight Tirana-Tel Aviv
CHRONICLE
- Elbasan road axis, no by-pass built for pedestrians
- 41-year-old from Permet declared wanted for murder attempt two years ago arrested
- Albanian arrested in flagrance by Italian police in possession of drugs
- Two persons declared wanted for murder attempt arrested
- Dossier of former MP Alfred Peza registered at Serious Crimes Prosecution for hiding incomes
- Actions on illegal water connections, 8 people accompanied to police station
SOCIETY
- Garbage deter tourists: Lin villagers in Pogradec not caring enough on Lake Ohrid
- New teaching program, collective classrooms towards closure
CULTURE
- Issue solved, Erman Meta will sing in Sanremo