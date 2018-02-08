AINA TIR-FAX, February 8, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Minister Gjiknuri meets Trump’s National Security adviser in USA
  • Bushati about UN resolution vote: “Albania has always voted in line with the EU”
  • Hahn: “Balkan needs to get closer to the EU”
  • Bushati in Estonia, receives support for EU accession negotiations
  • EU conditions for Balkan countries? Rule of law, corruption, neighboring
  • Attorney General: Aggressiveness of criminal groups increased
  • Meat opens race for two judges of Constitutional Court
  • Basha to Albanians: Raise up and you will be supported by the opposition
  • Saimir Tahiri excluded as member of the Association-Stabilization Commission at the Assembly 
  • DP MP raises alarm: Minister of Education has not provided salaries to faculty professors

ECONOMY

  • Osum Hydropower plants, decision up to the Ministry of Environment
  • Location different from permit, Osum hydropower plant scandal gets deeper
  • Bank of Albania: “Economic growth during second semester of 2017”
  • Government adopts the criteria and the sectors for the financing of farmers
  • Agreement closed, On April 13, the first flight Tirana-Tel Aviv

CHRONICLE

  • Elbasan road axis, no by-pass built for pedestrians
  • 41-year-old from Permet declared wanted for murder attempt two years ago arrested
  • Albanian arrested in flagrance by Italian police in possession of drugs
  • Two persons declared wanted for murder attempt arrested
  • Dossier of former MP Alfred Peza registered at Serious Crimes Prosecution for hiding incomes
  • Actions on illegal water connections, 8 people accompanied to police station

SOCIETY

  • Garbage deter tourists: Lin villagers in Pogradec not caring enough on Lake Ohrid
  • New teaching program, collective classrooms towards closure

CULTURE

  • Issue solved, Erman Meta will sing in Sanremo

