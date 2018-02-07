AINA TIR-FAX, February 7, 2018

Posted on February 7, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Bushati’s adviser: “No agreement with Greece”
  • German government, reserves about European Commission report for Balkan
  • President Meta receives Vlahutin in his office, the latter hands over the New Strategy of the European Commission on enlargement
  • Vlahutin “translates” EU strategy for Albania: “More unity needed”
  • EU: “2025, a realistic perspective for Balkan”
  • Minister Damian Gjiknuri in USA, about Russia
  • Tahiri, Prosecution asks Greek authorities for assistance

ECONOMY

  • Osum Canyons endangered by hydro-power plant projects
  • Government approved 30-store-building behind Hotel Tirana
  • Credins Bank negotiating to sell ARMO to British company
  • New economic program: the 17 governmental reforms to be executed till 2020
  • Tax Office publishes list of medicaments to be excluded from VAT scheme
  • Euro continues devaluation and reaches lowest levels in three years

CHRONICLE

  • The assets amounting to 1,4 million euro of Viola Spiro`s boyfriend sequestered
  • Former minister of Economy Genc Ruli called at Prosecution on CEZ case
  • Elderly missing since two days found drowned in Shushica river
  • Gjirokaster, the man escaping from Court caught after two hours

SOCIETY

  • Environmental performance: Albania ranked the fortieth in the world as regards air quality
  • Diaspora Minister met teachers of Albanian schools in USA
  • Farmers ask for help in Fier
  • 400 miners ask for medical assistance every year due to diseases caused from chromium
  • Tirana Mayor announces measures against acoustic pollution
  • Waste dumped on Shijak drainage canals help floods
  • Censorship in the media, MPs stand up for the journalist who denounced trafficking

SPORT

  • Armando Duka reconfirmed as head of Albanian Football Federation

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.