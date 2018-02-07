AINA TIR-FAX, February 7, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Bushati’s adviser: “No agreement with Greece”
- German government, reserves about European Commission report for Balkan
- President Meta receives Vlahutin in his office, the latter hands over the New Strategy of the European Commission on enlargement
- Vlahutin “translates” EU strategy for Albania: “More unity needed”
- EU: “2025, a realistic perspective for Balkan”
- Minister Damian Gjiknuri in USA, about Russia
- Tahiri, Prosecution asks Greek authorities for assistance
ECONOMY
- Osum Canyons endangered by hydro-power plant projects
- Government approved 30-store-building behind Hotel Tirana
- Credins Bank negotiating to sell ARMO to British company
- New economic program: the 17 governmental reforms to be executed till 2020
- Tax Office publishes list of medicaments to be excluded from VAT scheme
- Euro continues devaluation and reaches lowest levels in three years
CHRONICLE
- The assets amounting to 1,4 million euro of Viola Spiro`s boyfriend sequestered
- Former minister of Economy Genc Ruli called at Prosecution on CEZ case
- Elderly missing since two days found drowned in Shushica river
- Gjirokaster, the man escaping from Court caught after two hours
SOCIETY
- Environmental performance: Albania ranked the fortieth in the world as regards air quality
- Diaspora Minister met teachers of Albanian schools in USA
- Farmers ask for help in Fier
- 400 miners ask for medical assistance every year due to diseases caused from chromium
- Tirana Mayor announces measures against acoustic pollution
- Waste dumped on Shijak drainage canals help floods
- Censorship in the media, MPs stand up for the journalist who denounced trafficking
SPORT
- Armando Duka reconfirmed as head of Albanian Football Federation