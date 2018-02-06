AINA TIR-FAX, February 6, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- EU: “2025, a realistic perspective for Balkan”
- Johanes Hans speaks about Balkan countries perspective into EU
- Strategy of EU on enlargement, former Ministry of Integration: An opportunity for Albania or a lost chance?
- Der Spiegel: EU offers Albania and Macedonia the perspective of membership
- Reform in the Justice system, EU ambassador Vlahutin: We will monitor everything
- German government, reserves about European Commission report for Balkan
- Diaspora Minister met teachers of Albanian schools in USA
- Bushati about Greece: “First time there’s information exchange about Cham citizens”
- Bushati meets Lithuanian counterpart: Positive decision for the opening of negotiations
- Ardi Veliu appointed General Chief of Police
- Ambassador Lu encourages youngsters to attend vocational education
ECONOMY
- Serious Crimes press accusations against former Minister of Transportation, Edmond Haxhinasto
- Investigations on Tirana-Elbasan road axis: Former Minister of Transports Haxhinasto reacts
- Ahmetaj: Vocational education to increase employment, in 4 years 220.000 jobs
- Spaho: Vlora airport is not a private investment, in case it fails, government pays
CHRONICLE
- Greek media: The murder of Devi Kasmi was ordered by a Greek prison
- 130 prison employees with criminal records
- Funeral of OSHEE electrician who died on duty during storm
- SMI official passes away: Touching message from Kryemadhi
- Son of famous Albanian actor Tinka Kurti passes away
- 140 kg of cannabis coming from Albania seized in Greece
SOCIETY
- Albania’s new national football stadium is taking shape