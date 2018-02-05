AINA TIR-FAX, February 5, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Berisha: “Rama is giving away maritime gas and oil go Greece. We didn’t do it”
- Diaspora Minister visits Albanian community in USA
- Former Road Authority Directors remain in prison; Xhika investigated by Serious Crimes
- Marine issue, Bushati: The new agreement better than that of 2009
- Strategy for Balkan, EU discusses on Monday even with Albania
ECONOMY
- INSTAT statistics: out of 100 marriages, 24 end in divorce
- Contract on Arber road signed
CHRONICLE
- Accident in Elbasan, three people involved in accident, one dead
- Transferring of prisoners, Agreement Albania-Great Britain non-functional
- Albanian smuggling emigrants in Britain arrested
- Man kills fiancé for virginity, Albanian convicted with 10 years of imprisonment in Great Britain
- Former directors of the Albanian Road Authority remain in prison: Xhika investigated from Serious Crimes
- 130 prison employees to undergo vetting process for being involved in criminal offences, measures to be taken
- Accident in Elbasan, cars crash, two people injured and hospitalized
SOCIETY
- Floods back in Albania, many homes evacuated
- Vjosa and Shkumbin back to floods, deteriorated situation in Fier and Vlora
- Mayor Veliaj with youth: “Let’s catch the EU train”
- Endangered flat in Gjirokaster, Petro Koçi: Dramatic situation, responsible people who issued permit for its construction to be punished
CULTURE
- 1 year after his death, Dritero Agolli commemorated at the National Museum of History
- Heavy rains don’t stop many tourists from visiting Korca
- Albanian ICT Awards, sixth edition of Albania’s tech competition
- Tirana invites artists to bring ideas for new building painting project
WEATHER
- Weather forecast, intensity of rainfalls to slow down