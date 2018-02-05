AINA TIR-FAX, February 5, 2018

Posted on February 5, 2018 by TirFax

 HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Berisha: “Rama is giving away maritime gas and oil go Greece. We didn’t do it”
  • Diaspora Minister visits Albanian community in USA
  • Former Road Authority Directors remain in prison; Xhika investigated by Serious Crimes
  • Marine issue, Bushati: The new agreement better than that of 2009
  • Strategy for Balkan, EU discusses on Monday even with Albania

ECONOMY

  • INSTAT statistics: out of 100 marriages, 24 end in divorce
  • Contract on Arber road signed

CHRONICLE

  • Accident in Elbasan, three people involved in accident, one dead
  • Transferring of prisoners, Agreement Albania-Great Britain non-functional
  • Albanian smuggling emigrants in Britain arrested
  • Man kills fiancé for virginity, Albanian convicted with 10 years of imprisonment in Great Britain
  • Former directors of the Albanian Road Authority remain in prison: Xhika investigated from Serious Crimes
  • 130 prison employees to undergo vetting process for being involved in criminal offences, measures to be taken
  • Accident in Elbasan, cars crash, two people injured and hospitalized

SOCIETY

  • Floods back in Albania, many homes evacuated
  • Vjosa and Shkumbin back to floods, deteriorated situation in Fier and Vlora
  • Mayor Veliaj with youth: “Let’s catch the EU train”
  • Endangered flat in Gjirokaster, Petro Koçi: Dramatic situation, responsible people who issued permit for its construction to be punished

CULTURE

  • 1 year after his death, Dritero Agolli commemorated at the National Museum of History
  • Heavy rains don’t stop many tourists from visiting Korca
  • Albanian ICT Awards, sixth edition of Albania’s tech competition
  • Tirana invites artists to bring ideas for new building painting project

WEATHER

  • Weather forecast, intensity of rainfalls to slow down

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.