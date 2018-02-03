AINA TIR-FAX, February 3, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Minister of Interior meets Macedonian counterpart in Ohrid city
- Albanian and Macedonian Interior Ministers sign cooperation agreement
- Petrit Vasili: Agreement Marku Xhafaj is a constitutional ambush
- Interior Ministry: “Opposition distorted details about agreement with Prosecution”
- Kryemadhi reacts for the first time after the arrest of the former director of Roads
ECONOMY
- Privatization with CEZ reopened, Shkelzen Berisha summoned to the Prosecution
- Berisha denunciation: How state properties are stolen in the village of Vrime in Saranda
- Dollar devaluated rapidly in Albania, it reaches the value of 107 ALL
CRONICLE
- Greek hired hitman entered Albania as a clandestine, ambushed Devi Kasmi
- Civil society holds protest against Maritime Border agreement with Greece
- Woman mugged in Fier, masked people grab its bag
- Electrician dies in the attempt to fix defect in Ragan of Tropoja
- Albanian who massacred Somali in England arrested
SOCIETY
- Water price, ERRU warns price increase
- Tirana, cypress garden dedicated to Dritero Agolli
- Tirana invites artists to bring ideas for new building painting project
- Journalist Bashkim Hoxha celebrates its 64 birthday by planting 100 trees
CULTURE
- Rama publishes article devoted to touristic Albania
- “Kadare and the Communist Regime”, 101 files for one of Albania’s greatest writers
- Love in Christ’s age, Sadije Agolli confesses her intimate life
- Ohrid Lake in Unesko, Albania submits file
WEATHER
- Weather deteriorates with heavy rainfalls and strong winds