AINA TIR-FAX, February 28, 2018

POLITICS
- Maritime border agreement with Greece, President refuses again to authorize Bushati
- Greece removes Apostille Stamp, Bushati: “Dialogue produces solutions”
- Who is Mecollari, accused by DP as inadequate to negotiate marine borders with Greece?
- Supreme Court judge found guilty for corruption, uses delay with Judicial Reform to challenge verdict
- 613 kg of cocaine couldn’t cross the border without political support; Anti-Mafia government must be established
- Opposition asks president for a hearing session, the latter expresses availability
- Cocaine seizure in Durres, Vasili: DEA to be established in Durres
ECONOMY
- Public debt reduced, but still at threatening levels
- Inventory for stock goods to be submitted by small business within March 31st
- Albanians spend on clothes and shoes as much as European average even though with the lowest incomes in the region
- Project for water resources, World Bank fund approves 26, 8 million USD for Albania
CHRONICLE
- Cocaine seized in Durres, Xhafaj congratulates police
- 44-year-old dies from heart attack after visiting his uncle at morgue
- Dentist Olesia Duka denounced from three other businessman
- Dentist reacts: They are destroying my career
SOCIETY
- The history that touched Albanians, dying 37-year-old woman decides to donate her organs
- Tirana’s roads cleaned after snow, Veliaj appeals homeless citizens that emergency shelter is open
- Snow still covers Tirana
- Soldiers walk in snow for three hours to take sick woman to hospital on a stretcher
- Elbasan districts, problems with “Malesia e Madhe” Librazhd and Labinot Mall, measures taken
- Foreign women who moved to Albania, made Tirana their second home
- Community funds: Flats in Tirana undergo great changes benefiting by the fund
CULTURE
- British newspaper “The guardian”: Tirana, one of the friendliest cities for children of the world