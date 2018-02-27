AINA TIR-FAX, February 27, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Spy games with the maritime border agreement with Greece?
  • Balla responds to “spy” accusations: “Berisha has personal conflict with Mecollari”
  • Rama: “EU should be more generous with Albania and Macedonia”
  • Bushati: “Juncker’s messages, encouraging. 2018, great opportunity for EU accession”
  • Bregu on EU accession negotiations: “Internal situation in Germany, a problem for Albania”
  • Names of Albania’s negotiators for the maritime border agreement with Greece
  • Tirana-Elbasan road corruption case, Minister Gjiknuri testifies at Prosecution
  • Albanian parliament, law on vetting in police postponed
  • Vice minister of Health: Two ways to reintegrate into the social welfare scheme
  • Basha: “More than 20,000 poor families removed from social welfare”
  • Rama: “Who was unfairly removed from social welfare, will be brought back in”
  • Rexhep Qosja: Common president Albania-Kosovo? That is why I agree with Rama
  • 22 candidates for Constitutional Court Judges
  • Culture Minister responds to opposition’s accusations about damaged ancient bridges
  • Diaspora Minister, Majko, meets Albanians in Germany

ECONOMY

  • Rinas Airport and Tirana’s New Boulevard will be connected by new railway project
  • Government signs memorandum with EBRD on the boosting of crediting in ALL
  • EBRD: Albania and Balkan need 200 years to reach EU standards
  • TAP project: Albania choses model on how the prices will be controlled

CHRONICLE

  • I kg of cocaine seized, two handcuffed
  • 26-year-old caught in Greece with four bags filled with drug

SOCIETY

  • “Farewell friend”, the message of Rama for the death of Gëzim Qendro, former director of the Arts` Gallery
  • Snow precipitations in North and South East of Albania, many villages blocked
  • Many schools closed due to heavy snow
  • Snow in Tirana: Capital whitens from snowflakes overnight
  • Road police intensifies controls in Tirana roads: 134 fines imposed
  • Fund of communities, Veliaj: Residents must elect an administrator in order to benefit from the fund

 

 

