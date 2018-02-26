AINA TIR-FAX, February 26, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Juncker in Tirana, Rama: “Albania deserves the recommendation”. Juncker: “Not here with an accession date”
  • Junker in Tirana: Greek media demand Albania to solve the issue of marine
  • Junker to Meta: Albania is expected to be a stabilizer in the region
  • Foreign Ministry: “We responded to President’s requests for Greece”
  • Vetting law at parliament: Minister Xhafaj: The process is independent and unbiased
  • Italian Anti-Mafia prosecutor meets with Attorney General Arta Marku
  • Italian Anti-Mafia prosecutor: Albanian criminals have close bonds with Italian mafia
  • Italian Anti-mafia prosecutor asked on Tahiri case
  • The group of 12 negotiators for the marine issue with Greece defined
  • Berisha denounces: There is a spy in the group of negotiators on marine issue with Greece
  • Albania has progressed by being ranked at the 90th place in the worlds as regards military power

ECONOMY

  • Rama gives good news to farmers for the start of applications for subventions
  • Self-employed people in crises: 16000 of them declare themselves unemployed
  • New electric substation in Çorovoda, Çinari: 12 000 residents as benefiters

CHRONICLE

  • DP denunciation: Socialist MPs are hiding evidence on Spille properties
  • Bad weather, three accidents in Elbasan road axis
  • Bomb placed to Albanian consulate car in Thessaloniki
  • Murder of Memli Begalla disclosed, authors caught
  • 50-year-old arrested for violating her mother in law

SOCIETY

  • Albanian Road Authority publishes the list of hazardous road axes in Albania
  • Albanian Road authority appeals for caution in Tirana-Durres highway
  • Snow in Llogara, police appeals to drivers to be equipped with chains
  • Problems with snow in Kukes, Diber and Korçë
  • Snow isolates 15 villages in the north of the country
  • 15 villages without electricity in Lezha due to bad weather
  • Residents of the elderly house join initiative for the planting of trees in Tirana

SPORTS

  • Igli Tare decides prize for Milinkoviç
  • Luftetari-Vllaznia football match closed without scoring

WEATHER

  • The cold of winter-end, temperatures increase by Friday
  • Weather goes crazy, Albanian coast line whitens with snow

