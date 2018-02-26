AINA TIR-FAX, February 26, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Juncker in Tirana, Rama: “Albania deserves the recommendation”. Juncker: “Not here with an accession date”
- Junker in Tirana: Greek media demand Albania to solve the issue of marine
- Junker to Meta: Albania is expected to be a stabilizer in the region
- Foreign Ministry: “We responded to President’s requests for Greece”
- Vetting law at parliament: Minister Xhafaj: The process is independent and unbiased
- Italian Anti-Mafia prosecutor meets with Attorney General Arta Marku
- Italian Anti-Mafia prosecutor: Albanian criminals have close bonds with Italian mafia
- Italian Anti-mafia prosecutor asked on Tahiri case
- The group of 12 negotiators for the marine issue with Greece defined
- Berisha denounces: There is a spy in the group of negotiators on marine issue with Greece
- Albania has progressed by being ranked at the 90th place in the worlds as regards military power
ECONOMY
- Rama gives good news to farmers for the start of applications for subventions
- Self-employed people in crises: 16000 of them declare themselves unemployed
- New electric substation in Çorovoda, Çinari: 12 000 residents as benefiters
CHRONICLE
- DP denunciation: Socialist MPs are hiding evidence on Spille properties
- Bad weather, three accidents in Elbasan road axis
- Bomb placed to Albanian consulate car in Thessaloniki
- Murder of Memli Begalla disclosed, authors caught
- 50-year-old arrested for violating her mother in law
SOCIETY
- Albanian Road Authority publishes the list of hazardous road axes in Albania
- Albanian Road authority appeals for caution in Tirana-Durres highway
- Snow in Llogara, police appeals to drivers to be equipped with chains
- Problems with snow in Kukes, Diber and Korçë
- Snow isolates 15 villages in the north of the country
- 15 villages without electricity in Lezha due to bad weather
- Residents of the elderly house join initiative for the planting of trees in Tirana
SPORTS
- Igli Tare decides prize for Milinkoviç
- Luftetari-Vllaznia football match closed without scoring
WEATHER
- The cold of winter-end, temperatures increase by Friday
- Weather goes crazy, Albanian coast line whitens with snow