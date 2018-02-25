AINA TIR-FAX, February 24, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Juncker in Tirana. Vlahutin: “The task of our generation”
- Juncker in Tiarna, will meet PM Rama and President Meta
- Greek Foreign Minister: “Albania is still waiting for President’s permit”
- Bushati: “Albania expects to join EU within a decade”
- Berat, Rama avoids meeting with citizens removed from social welfare
ECONOMY
- BoA warns: Virtual currencies too dangerous
- Registration of property to the notary only with an ID
- EBRD invests 35 million euro for the construction of Tirana-Rinas-Durres Railway
- Minister of Finance Ahmetaj: Economy towards industrialization
- The last of the list, Albania ranked the last of the list with the minimum wage of 180 euro in Europe
- Euro reaches lowest level in a decade in the domestic market
- BoA governor, experts: Seiko to remain in duty till 2022
- Abuses with funds in Tirana-Elbasan road axis, Prosecution comes up with experts on the ground
CHRONICLE
- 30 year old Albanian loses life in hospital after being hit with lever in the head in London
- Tirana, gunshoots against a gambling center, investigation launched
- 42 year old Albanian caught after two years of being escaped from Greek prison
- Businessman passes away after accident in Tirana
- Veliu: No murder taken place during 2017 in Berat, no police reform to take place
SOCIETY
- Cham Albanians protest: “Transparency for negotiations with Greece”
- Citizens of new Tirana blocks join Municipality’s tree-planting initiative
- Nightmare: The new disease of Albanians, 30 patients a day go to the psychiatrist
CULTURE
- National Theater artists discuss Mayor’s arguments for new building
- Historic mosque of Et`hem Beu closed in Tirana to undergo restoration