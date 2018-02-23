AINA TIR-FAX, February 23, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • EU negotiations, Juncker and Hahn visit Tirana this Sunday
  • Croatia, complaint at EU Commission for waste coming from Albania’s sea
  • Basha: “EU accession negotiations at risk by Rama’s corruption”
  • Abusive tenders with radar maintenance, two ministers gave them to Karkini
  • Xhaçka visits Pentagon, USA to support Albanian Army with logistics
  • Minister Gjonaj: All prisons to undergo vetting process

ECONOMY

  • Project for integration of EU-Western Balkan transportation networks
  • Population is shrinking: Gjirokaster ranked among cities with the biggest number of deaths
  • Year has started for the better as regards tourism: Foreigners entries reach 34, 5%

CHRONICLE

  • Brawl in Kurbin, father and son bit 37-year-old with
  • Abuses with Tirana-Elbasan road-axis, head of ARRSH interrogated
  • 44-year-old declared wanted on international level arrested in Tirana
  • Albanian drug trafficker seized in Greece
  • Elderly from Lushnja falls into the ditch and dies
  • Vllaznia coach attacked with knife in Shkoder
  • 43-year-old from Laç arrested for cultivation of narcotic plants

SOCIETY

  • Transparency International, Albania loses points with corruption level
  • Lorik Cana and Veliaj plant trees with pupils: Investments for the future generations

CULTURE

  • Saranda among 10 European cities to visit during 2018
  • DP MP Tritan Shehu raises  alarm: Gjirokastra, a city towards exctinction
  • Gjergj Kastrioti, national Albanian hero that was compared to Alexander the Great by the Turks

WEATHER

  • Polar cold in the coming week in Albania

