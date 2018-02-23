AINA TIR-FAX, February 23, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- EU negotiations, Juncker and Hahn visit Tirana this Sunday
- Croatia, complaint at EU Commission for waste coming from Albania’s sea
- Basha: “EU accession negotiations at risk by Rama’s corruption”
- Abusive tenders with radar maintenance, two ministers gave them to Karkini
- Xhaçka visits Pentagon, USA to support Albanian Army with logistics
- Minister Gjonaj: All prisons to undergo vetting process
ECONOMY
- Project for integration of EU-Western Balkan transportation networks
- Population is shrinking: Gjirokaster ranked among cities with the biggest number of deaths
- Year has started for the better as regards tourism: Foreigners entries reach 34, 5%
CHRONICLE
- Brawl in Kurbin, father and son bit 37-year-old with
- Abuses with Tirana-Elbasan road-axis, head of ARRSH interrogated
- 44-year-old declared wanted on international level arrested in Tirana
- Albanian drug trafficker seized in Greece
- Elderly from Lushnja falls into the ditch and dies
- Vllaznia coach attacked with knife in Shkoder
- 43-year-old from Laç arrested for cultivation of narcotic plants
SOCIETY
- Transparency International, Albania loses points with corruption level
- Lorik Cana and Veliaj plant trees with pupils: Investments for the future generations
CULTURE
- Saranda among 10 European cities to visit during 2018
- DP MP Tritan Shehu raises alarm: Gjirokastra, a city towards exctinction
- Gjergj Kastrioti, national Albanian hero that was compared to Alexander the Great by the Turks
WEATHER
- Polar cold in the coming week in Albania