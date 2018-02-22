AINA TIR-FAX, February 22, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • US Embassy reacts to Rama’s declaration in Prishtina about Kosovo-Albania common president
  • President Meta: “Ideas for division of Kosovo, destructive and unacceptable”
  • Bushati in Latvia, receives support for Albania’s EU accession negotiations
  • Hahn: “Accession negotiations for Albania and Macedonia by summer”
  • Britain promises technical assistance in the fight against organized crime
  • Basha encourages journalists to protest: We will support you

ECONOMY

  • Project for integration of EU-Western Balkan transportation networks
  • Czech-Albanian business forum inaugurated
  • “Fevers” start for the new government of the Bank of Albania
  • 12 types of incomes that cannot be taxed
  • Properties of Vefa and Kamberi: Auction opened by the Ministry of Finance
  • Gjiknuri: Albanian offers potentials for Italian investors

CHRONICLE

  • Accident in Tirana-Durres highway, 23-year-old girl dies, along with the 60-year-old taxi-driver
  • The businessman who “stole” army training base
  • Miners injured in Bulqiza
  • Thief of Shen Ndou church arrested

SOCIETY

  • Universities, Nikolla: Inspection has already started for the verification of legitimacy
  • Albania, Croatia and Montenegro seek a solution on sea pollution
  • Vasili: Measle not yet described as an epidemic, because it cannot be treated
  • First case in Kukes, infant suspected to have measle
  • Kukes, residents of 9 nearby villages on protest against the construction of the Thermo-Power Plant
  • Amnesty International: Albania has still problems with Human Rights
  • Veliaj: Employment and integration program for convicted women
  • Protests for the lands under water, residents of Podgorie: We cannot plant wheat

CULTURE

  • Beaches that need to be visited in summer

