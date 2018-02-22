AINA TIR-FAX, February 22, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- US Embassy reacts to Rama’s declaration in Prishtina about Kosovo-Albania common president
- President Meta: “Ideas for division of Kosovo, destructive and unacceptable”
- Bushati in Latvia, receives support for Albania’s EU accession negotiations
- Hahn: “Accession negotiations for Albania and Macedonia by summer”
- Britain promises technical assistance in the fight against organized crime
- Basha encourages journalists to protest: We will support you
ECONOMY
- Project for integration of EU-Western Balkan transportation networks
- Czech-Albanian business forum inaugurated
- “Fevers” start for the new government of the Bank of Albania
- 12 types of incomes that cannot be taxed
- Properties of Vefa and Kamberi: Auction opened by the Ministry of Finance
- Gjiknuri: Albanian offers potentials for Italian investors
CHRONICLE
- Accident in Tirana-Durres highway, 23-year-old girl dies, along with the 60-year-old taxi-driver
- The businessman who “stole” army training base
- Miners injured in Bulqiza
- Thief of Shen Ndou church arrested
SOCIETY
- Universities, Nikolla: Inspection has already started for the verification of legitimacy
- Albania, Croatia and Montenegro seek a solution on sea pollution
- Vasili: Measle not yet described as an epidemic, because it cannot be treated
- First case in Kukes, infant suspected to have measle
- Kukes, residents of 9 nearby villages on protest against the construction of the Thermo-Power Plant
- Amnesty International: Albania has still problems with Human Rights
- Veliaj: Employment and integration program for convicted women
- Protests for the lands under water, residents of Podgorie: We cannot plant wheat
CULTURE
- Beaches that need to be visited in summer