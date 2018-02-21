AINA TIR-FAX, February 21, 2018

Posted on February 21, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama’s declaration about common president, reactions in EU and Kosovo
  • Maritime border agreement, Albania 13 negotiators, Greece 4
  • DP files motion to discuss government’s exclusion of 20,000 families from Welfare
  • Meta blocks agreement with Greece. “I cannot become part of Constitutional violations”
  • President Meta does not authorize Foreign Minister for border agreement with Greece
  • Basha in Kamez: 780 families removed from the list of economic assistance”
  • Xhafaj in Great Britain: Excellent British experience in the vetting process in the State Police, an example to us

ECONOMY

  • Government signs new oil research agreement with Shell
  • Oil industry slowdown, prices 30% lower in three years
  • Rinas airport donates two cleaning machines and 100 trees to Tirana municipality
  • Euro reaches lowest level since June
  • INSTAT publishes report: Number of road accidents increased during January

CHRONICLE

  • Spille property alteration case, detaining order delayed
  • Vlora, great quantity of hashish oil seized
  • “Fire band”, prosecution demands punishments with life imprisonment
  • 62 kg of drugs seized in Kapshtica Border Crossing Point
  • 35-year-old arrested for biting wife in front of his children
  • Thieves arrested for stealing houses in Shijak

SOCIETY

  • Albania, Croatia and Montenegro seek a solution on sea pollution
  • Project for the line of electric bus Tirana-Durres
  • Illumination system installed in the Farka Lake, offering quiet evenings
  • Destroyed road axis Berat-Fier, no investments since 30 years
  • Primitive school in Bulqiza: Pupils hold lesson in the midst of moisture
  • “Do not kill our dream”, Skanderbeg fans on protest

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.