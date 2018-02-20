AINA-TIR-FAX, February 20, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama’s declaration about common president, reactions in EU and Kosovo
- Belgrade pressures Brussels to criticize Edi Rama
- Baton Haxhiu: “Rama’s declaration was misunderstood, taken out of context”
- Families removed from social welfare, Basha: “Government, holocaust against its own people”
- Maritime border agreement with Greece, president wants names of negotiators before authorization
- Abuses with roads, former SMI MP called at the Prosecutor`s Office
- Within 10 years there will be 3 Albanian states in the Balkan region
- Head of State Police with representative from Guardia di Finanza: Joint investigations on drugs and organized crime
ECONOMY
- Meta meeting with Italian vice minister: Albania, entry gate for your investments in all the Balkan region
- Tirana-Verona, cooperation for green public transportation
- Environment Ministry closes Osum Canyons hydro-power plant project
- Exports show growing tendencies: Only in January the figure reaches 23 billion ALL
- New agreement on oil, government signs with “SHELL”
CHRONICLE
- 68-year-old arrested in Durres for keeping weapons
- Murder of Devi Kasmi: Court session postponed for the defendant
- Macedonian declared wanted arrested in Qafë Thanë
- “Prostitution house” detected, two people arrested
- Accident with one dead in Lushnja
- Accident in Tirana, no casualties registered
SOCIETY
- 27 anniversary of the communism fall: The fight against Enver Hoxha cult is the main purpose of the DP
- Residents clean up waste of Vjosa gathered in Narta coast
- Kukes, residents protest against Reka River hydro-power plant construction
CULTURE
- Albanian documentary film “Aquerelle” wins the Best Documentary award in London
WEATHER
- Snow and fog in Kukes, drivers advised to use winter equipment
- What meteorologists forecast for tomorrow