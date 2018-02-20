AINA-TIR-FAX, February 20, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama’s declaration about common president, reactions in EU and Kosovo
  • Belgrade pressures Brussels to criticize Edi Rama
  • Baton Haxhiu: “Rama’s declaration was misunderstood, taken out of context”
  • Families removed from social welfare, Basha: “Government, holocaust against its own people”
  • Maritime border agreement with Greece, president wants names of negotiators before authorization
  • Abuses with roads, former SMI MP called at the Prosecutor`s Office
  • Within 10 years there will be 3 Albanian states in the Balkan region
  • Head of State Police with representative from Guardia di Finanza: Joint investigations on drugs and organized crime

ECONOMY

  • Meta meeting with Italian vice minister: Albania, entry gate for your investments in all the Balkan region
  • Tirana-Verona, cooperation for green public transportation
  • Environment Ministry closes Osum Canyons hydro-power plant project
  • Exports show growing tendencies: Only in January the figure reaches 23 billion ALL
  • New agreement on oil, government signs with “SHELL”

CHRONICLE

  • 68-year-old arrested in Durres for keeping weapons
  • Murder of Devi Kasmi: Court session postponed for the defendant
  • Macedonian declared wanted arrested in Qafë Thanë
  • “Prostitution house” detected, two people arrested
  • Accident with one dead in Lushnja
  • Accident in Tirana, no casualties registered

SOCIETY

  • 27 anniversary of the communism fall: The fight against Enver Hoxha cult is the main purpose of the DP
  • Residents clean up waste of Vjosa gathered in Narta coast
  • Kukes, residents protest against Reka River hydro-power plant construction

CULTURE

  • Albanian documentary film “Aquerelle” wins the Best Documentary award in London

WEATHER

  • Snow and fog in Kukes, drivers advised to use winter equipment
  • What meteorologists forecast for tomorrow

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
