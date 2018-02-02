AINA TIR-FAX, February 2, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Prosecution General and Interior Ministry sign cooperation against high-level crime
- DP: “Agreement between Interior Ministry and Prosecution serves to crime”
- Agreement with Prosecution/Ministry of Interior responds to the DP accusations: We feel pity for the opposition
- Interior Ministry: “Opposition distorted details about agreement with Prosecution”
- International community is waiting for concrete results, Donald Lu meets Rama at the Prime Minister`s Office
ECONOMY
- Privatization with CEZ reopened, Shkelzen Berisha summoned to the Prosecution
- DP and SMI directors arrested for abusing with Road Construction funds
- Everything ready in the Kukes airport, except for airplanes
- Employment in Germany, the new procedure lasts 14 days
- Vangjel Dule: Berisha agreement with Greece in 2009 for the sea was fair
- American Bank of Investments announces the signing of an agreement with the National Bank of Greece for the acquisition of the NBG Bank Albania
- Elbasan-Gjinar, the road that “ate up” the money
CHRONICLE
- 52 years of imprisonment for the so called gang of Lazarat
- Murder of Devi Kasmi, Criminal gang caught
- Matio Meshini accused of collaborating in the murder of Kasmi still in custody
- Bailiff officer arrested for receiving bribery amounting to 32 thousand euro
- Students demand resignation of Minister of Justice accompanied to the police station
SOCIETY
- Scientists raise the alarm: Albania among the most endangered countries from earthquakes
- Swans among garbage, bad management of waste in Pogradec
- Unlawful water connections, 42 cases discovered in Tirana
- New server room for Tirana’s Aqueduct
- Albania, “promised land” of many Italians who seek new opportunities
SPORT
- The big race for President of Albanian Football Federation