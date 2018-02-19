AINA TIR-FAX, February 19, 2018

Posted on February 19, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albanian President congratulates Kosovo for agreement with Montenegro
  • Basha in Budapest: Albania has no drastic developments
  • A common Albanian-Kosovo president: Prince Leka shows the way how to achieve it
  • Balla demands more time for Tahiri’s investigative commission
  • EU integration, Bushati: “Albania expects accession negotiations by April”
  • Former Minister Haxhinasto at Prosecution of Serious Crimes
  • President Meta: Membership agenda to be on the top of personal agenda
  • Salianji: Vetting in police needs to start from the Minister of Interior himself
  • Minister of Interior: Vetting dossier is ready  

ECONOMY

  • Business Forum Albanian-Italy: Image of 1990 Albania needs to be changed
  • Business Forum-Albania, Cutillo: Companies` interest for investments has gone up
  • IMF and BoA meeting: Seiko: Albanian economy is improving
  • Albania at the top of the list for the highest number of bars in the world

CHRONICLE

  • Family involved in accident, father and three daughters killed
  • 22-year-old kills himself inside his car
  • Elbasan, 44-year-old woman killed gets injured by shotgun
  • Two Albanians handcuffed attempting to cross the border in possession of hashish
  • 60-year-old found drowned in Lepevica Cannel

SOCIETY

  • Cardiovascular diseases the main cause of deaths for Albanians
  • Earth slides, Head of Civil Emergencies inspects flat in Gjirokaster
  • Veliaj: After cleaning, cooperation with Verona on public transportation and lightening system
  • Measle situation deteriorated in Albania 

SPORTS

  • Izmir Ismajli, Balkan champion for long jump

WEATHER

  • Week to start with snow and rain

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.