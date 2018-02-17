AINA TIR-FAX, February 17, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama starts a debate with Haradinaj, closes it with a toast
- Rama: “With Haradinaj, just normal debate”
- Former US President Bill Clinton congratulates Kosovo
- Basha: “Kosovo’s independence, a human and historic act of justice”
- Veliaj’s video message to Kosovo for 10th anniversary of independence
- New Police Director appointed in Korca
ECONOMY
- Apartments with higher prices, Albanian money devaluated by the money of crime
- Figures: Economic damage from administration in 2017 reaches 826 million euro
CHRONICLE
- Two persons followed and killed business man Memli Begalla
- Albanian arrested for stealing vehicles in Italy
- Two Albanians arrested in Italy in possession of 300 thousand euro
SOCIETY
- Earthquake of 3,2 on Richter scale registered in the southeastern part of the country
- Shootings near a school in Lac, 1 injured
- Injury in Selita area, perpetrator arrested in Fushe-Kruja
- Russian, Serbian and Macedonian arrested in Albania
- How several schools will look after their reconstruction
CULTURE
- Dua Lipa’s special message for Kosovo’s 10th anniversary of independence
- Rita Ora honors Kosovo with special performance on Independence anniversary
- Rita Ora join Albana Osmani’s “You’re a Sunflower” initiative
- Klodjana Stoja, The Albanian girl at the top of the list of :Dancing with the stars
SPORTS
- Luiza Gega, Balkan Champion for 3000 meters