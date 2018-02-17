AINA TIR-FAX, February 17, 2018

Posted on February 17, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama starts a debate with Haradinaj, closes it with a toast
  • Rama: “With Haradinaj, just normal debate”
  • Former US President Bill Clinton congratulates Kosovo
  • Former US President Bill Clinton congratulates Kosovo
  • Basha: “Kosovo’s independence, a human and historic act of justice”
  • Veliaj’s video message to Kosovo for 10th anniversary of independence
  • New Police Director appointed in Korca

ECONOMY

  • Apartments with higher prices, Albanian money devaluated by the money of crime
  • Figures: Economic damage from administration in 2017 reaches 826 million euro

CHRONICLE

  • Two persons followed and killed business man Memli Begalla
  • Albanian arrested for stealing vehicles in Italy
  • Two Albanians arrested in Italy in possession of 300 thousand euro

SOCIETY

  • Earthquake of 3,2 on Richter scale registered in the southeastern part of the country
  • Shootings near a school in Lac, 1 injured
  • Injury in Selita area, perpetrator arrested in Fushe-Kruja
  • Russian, Serbian and Macedonian arrested in Albania
  • How several schools will look after their reconstruction

CULTURE

  • Dua Lipa’s special message for Kosovo’s 10th anniversary of independence
  • Rita Ora honors Kosovo with special performance on Independence anniversary
  • Rita Ora join Albana Osmani’s “You’re a Sunflower” initiative
  • Klodjana Stoja, The Albanian girl at the top of the list of :Dancing with the stars

SPORTS

  • Luiza Gega, Balkan Champion for 3000 meters

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.