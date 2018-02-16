AINA TIR-FAX, February 16, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albanian President congratulates Kosovo for agreement with Montenegro
  • Opposition proposes amends for Provisory Prosecutor to replace Arta Marku
  • Basha meets German and British MPs: “Tahiri, proof that state is captured by crime”
  • Meeting of foreign affairs ministers in in EU: Bushati: Albania determined towards integration
  • Demarcation, Basha: Good news for Kosovo
  • Agreement on Demarcation, Meta: European spring for Kosovo
  • Rama delighted on demarcation with Montenegro: On my way to Kosovo
  • Gjonaj: Free juridical assistance not provided to Shkoder prison
  • PAMECA V starts its operation, Veliu: We are in another era of fighting crime
  • Minister of Interior: New arrests to take place next week on properties in the coastal areas
  • Kotzias; Conditions are met: We hope to close negotiations with Albania

ECONOMY

  • Authority of Electronic and Postal Communications: We are working to secure effective competitiveness in all Albanian markets
  • Psychological effect of euro: Euro in its lowest level, dollor also devaluates to its lowest levels

CHRONICLE

  • At the house of Aldo Ymeraj, the hacker arrested by international police cooperation
  • Car leaves the road and bangs the wall
  • Four arrested for distributing cocaine in former block area
  • Three handcuffed in Lezha for shooting in the air
  • Minister of Interior: Murder of Devi Kasmi was ordered by a dangerous criminal
  • Minister of Interior: 40 structured criminal groups do operate in Albania
  • Shootings in Tirana, one of the injured identified

SOCIETY

  • Mayor Veliaj confirms: “National Theater will be without a high-rise building above”

CULTURE

  • “Vienna salutes Tirana”, Austrian gala concert at the Palace of Congresses

 

 

 

