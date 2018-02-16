AINA TIR-FAX, February 16, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian President congratulates Kosovo for agreement with Montenegro
- Opposition proposes amends for Provisory Prosecutor to replace Arta Marku
- Basha meets German and British MPs: “Tahiri, proof that state is captured by crime”
- Meeting of foreign affairs ministers in in EU: Bushati: Albania determined towards integration
- Demarcation, Basha: Good news for Kosovo
- Agreement on Demarcation, Meta: European spring for Kosovo
- Rama delighted on demarcation with Montenegro: On my way to Kosovo
- Gjonaj: Free juridical assistance not provided to Shkoder prison
- PAMECA V starts its operation, Veliu: We are in another era of fighting crime
- Minister of Interior: New arrests to take place next week on properties in the coastal areas
- Kotzias; Conditions are met: We hope to close negotiations with Albania
ECONOMY
- Authority of Electronic and Postal Communications: We are working to secure effective competitiveness in all Albanian markets
- Psychological effect of euro: Euro in its lowest level, dollor also devaluates to its lowest levels
CHRONICLE
- At the house of Aldo Ymeraj, the hacker arrested by international police cooperation
- Car leaves the road and bangs the wall
- Four arrested for distributing cocaine in former block area
- Three handcuffed in Lezha for shooting in the air
- Minister of Interior: Murder of Devi Kasmi was ordered by a dangerous criminal
- Minister of Interior: 40 structured criminal groups do operate in Albania
- Shootings in Tirana, one of the injured identified
SOCIETY
- Mayor Veliaj confirms: “National Theater will be without a high-rise building above”
CULTURE
- “Vienna salutes Tirana”, Austrian gala concert at the Palace of Congresses