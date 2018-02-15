AINA TIR-FAX, February 15, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- USA bans former Prosecutor General Llalla for being involved in corruption
- Desir: “Economic status of journalists, a pressing matter”
- Government requests plenipotentiary permit for maritime border. President Meta consults Berisha
- Artists protest: Rama: Theater will be demolished, it`s not the government to divide the roles
- Summit of Executive Committee of CMI, Basha in Hungary
- Meta: Respecting of university autonomy is vital for the democracy
- New director for Order and Public Security appointed
- Other movements of director at the Albanian State Police
ECONOMY
- Measures against Euro, Bank of Albania explains why euro will be strengthened
- Albania is getting old, sad data provided from INSTAT on birthrate in Albania
- Bank of Albania: New regulation for stopping crediting in euro
- New project on Veterinary, government centralizes services in the area
CHRONICLE
- 23-year-old arrested for attempting to kill van driver
- Bad weather, two accidents in the highway
- Xhika under interrogation at the Serious Crimes` Prosecution
- Shkelzen Berisha witnesses at court: No income of mine is related to CEZ
SOCIETY
- Miriam Cani and Alban Skenderaj join Mayor Veliaj’s “One tree for love” initiative
- Floods in Seman, problems in Lushnja villages
- Actor Roza Anagnosti: The theater is holy, I agree with Ndrenika
- Debate on theater issue, Ema Andrea: Why we disagree with Kumbaro decision
WEATHER
- Snow engulfs Llogara, problems in Diber and Korca, problems in Lushnja villages