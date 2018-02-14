AINA TIR-FAX, February 14, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama confronted with University representatives about recent salary issue
- Bushati: “Europe, more focused to itself right now”
- Culture Minister: “What will really happen with the National Theater”
- DP same as SP, women candidates give up Parliament seat to make way for powerful businessman
- Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Lindita Nikolla does not appear at the hearing session of the education commission
- Vasili: Rama protected Tahiri and left Albania out of the European Integration
- Minister of Defense Xhaçka at NATO ministerial: Budget for AF 2% of the GDP till 2024
ECONOMY
- Bank of Albania Governor updates IMF Vice Director with decision to limit Euro usage
- New scheme of economic aid, Mayor of Shkoder municipality objects it
- Rama responds to Korça farmers: Do not plant potatoes!
- Minister of Finances and Economy: Customs to operate online
CHRONICLE
- General prosecution: Disciplinary investigation for Dritan Gina
- Fier Hacker arrested on international order
- Car ends into the river after losing control of car and ends in the river, two injured
- 21-year-old goes to hospital with low temperature and dies few hours afterwards
- Tirana-Elbasan highway, contract breach leaves secondary roads destroyed for many villages
- 35-year-old Albania seized with 105 kg of drug in his car in Italy
- Great operation conducted in Italy, gang with 15 Albania dismantled
- Tripled accident in Kinostudio, car capsizes near petrol station
- Action on water, 900 private entities inspected, 19 people detained
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipality cooperates with National Agency of Aqueducts and Canalization
- Albanian education in Diaspora, meeting among four ministries
- Inva Mula reacts on the national theater issue
CULTURE
- Metallica, once again with the Albanian flag