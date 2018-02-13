AINA TIR-FAX, February 13, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- EU integration: Macovei and Vlahutin appeals to politics for vetting implementation
- Europe unites majority and opposition
- Kryemadhi for “New Europe”: “Albania must stay the course of EU Integration”
- Negotiations in EU: commissioner Kukan message to Albania: You deserve the opening of negotiations, but qualified people are needed
- Meta with European MPs: Political dialogue is of great importance
- Drug trafficking” Marku: Criminal groups to be hit not only distributers
- Harxhi: 15 Russian oligarchs have links with the Balkan countries, including even Albania
ECONOMY
- Korca: Attorney General Marku: Wholesalers to be punished
- Bank of Albania launches bad news on deposits in euro
- Highway floods: 20 thousand businesses lawsuit at Prosecutor’s Office: Damages estimated to 1 million euro
- Gjiknuri in the highway: Situation in Kashar presented very difficult
CHRONICLE
- Fishing boat rescued by Delta Force in Llaman beach
- Accident in Tirana-Durres road axis, driver slightly injured
- 62 kg of cannabis sequestered, Albanian and Greek handcuffed
- “Hacker” from Fier arrested for stealing 530 million USD
- Three vehicles involved in accident in Berat, two injured
- 4*4 vehicle with motorboat and hashish ends into the sea
- Albanian convicted for killing prostitute brough back in Belgium prison
SOCIETY
- Iranian mujahedins: “Truth about the MEK organization”
- Tirana, initiative for getting children involved with bicycle culture
- Destroyed road in Bërshita isolates three villages
- President Meta requires the involvement of more women and girls in scientific research
- Palms in the highway replaced with pine trees, a 3,3 billion ALL of investments
CULTURE
- Ermal Meta: “I didn’t expect to win Sanremo”