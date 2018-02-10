AINA TIR-FAX, February 10, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: “We support Albania’s integration, but EU has concerns about a captured state”
- Majko: “Haradinaj’s reception in USA, tells about the future of Kosovo”
- Majko-Falatko: Agreement on social insurances discussed
- Rama: “Osum Canyon hydro-power plants will not be built”
- Greek media: Tirana and Athens have already reached a conclusion on the marine issue
- Vasili: Rama black strategy on waste recycling disclosed
ECONOMY
- After Osum, the Nivica canyons and waterfall endangered by hydro-power plants
- Arbitration Court rules against Albania and in favor of Bankers Petroleum
- Infrastructure Minister invites US investors in Albania’s fuel sector
- World Urban Forum: Tirana, one of three cities with most changes
- Basha: 1747 businesses closed only during January
CHRONICLE
- Three Durres Court of Appeal Judges, suspended and investigated for corruption
- Albanian footballer stabbed in Italy, two Italian rappers arrested
SOCIETY
- Gjirokaster castle endangered, cracks appear in the southern castle
- Gramsh hospital lacks specialists
- Veliaj: After Sharra cemetery, interventions will take place in the villages
- Minister of Education reacts: Apologies to professors
CULTURE
- Culinary fair in Gjarica
- Swiss ambassador announced “Citizen of honor” in Berat
- Qelza of Puka, another touristic attraction of Albania
SPORTS
- Winter Olympics, Albania and Kosovo divided in teams, united in spirit
WEATHER
- Rainfalls and floods forecast to take place at weekend