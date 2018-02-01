AINA TIR-FAX, February 1, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- SMI MPs: “No more code of ethics in Parliament, only sexist harassments”
- Berisha: “Rama is giving away maritime gas and oil to Greece. We didn’t do it”
- Basha: “Mafia cupola extradited Seiti”. Balla: “DP fears judiciary reform”
- Majority voted under opposition’s accusatory chants. Second list of candidates rejected
- President Meta: “No amnesty for domestic violence abusers”
- Myslim Pashaj: “There is no agreement with Greece yet”
ECONOMY
- Durres Port enlarging project for attracting cruise ships
- “Virgin” oil, Prosecutor`s Office requires 15 years of imprisonment for Xhillari
- Use of special fund for 2018 centralized, no payment without Ahmetaj signature
- Index of Democracy for 2017 “The economist: Albania has improved
- Erion Veliaj suspends the decision on the decrease of office taxes, it remains 8%
CHRONICLE
- Fake alarm for bomb at the Tirana municipality
- Albanian student massacred in Belgium, perpetrators faced with justice
- Accident in Maliq, 45 year old in serious medical conditions
- Albanian businessman declared wanted in Germany arrested
- Korce, 35 year old ends in hospital after being stabbed during brawl
- 23 year old thief fells off the balcony and ends in hospital
- Patrols in Albanian waters against drugs, trafficking and people smuggling
SOCIETY
- “Albanians, Croatians and Muslims are not my brothers”
- Prostitutes and cocaine, the Albanians’ treasure
- Water reforms, action start in Tirana
- Veliaj: Citizens to start contracts on drinking water till the end of February
- How to apply for free scholarships in Italy
WEATHER
- Albania to be engulfed by intensive rainfalls in the coming days