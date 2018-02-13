AINA TIR-FAX, February 12, 2018

 HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • EU-Albania Stabilization-Association meeting: “Unity for the sake of the country”
  • US Ambassador reacts after former Prosecutor General Llalla left the system
  • European Commissioner for Emigration meets Albanian Interior Minister
  • Desir in Tirana, discussing safety and work conditions for journalists
  • Kryemadhi for “NewEurope”: “Albania must stay the course of EU Integration”
  • Vlahutin: “Cannabis cultivation was reduced in 2017”
  • Bushati on Stabilization-Association: “Albania, third country with two stances”
  • EU Ambassador: “We are watching the Tahiri case very closely”
  • Albania the greatest exporters of underage asylum seekers from Europe  
  • Berisha: Failed painter wants to destroy the National Theater

ECONOMY

  • Minister Gjiknuri presents a draft law at the commission on the functioning of the energy stock exchange
  • Euro continues devaluation, no effects yet on policies undertaken by the Bank of Albania

CHRONICLE

  • 37-year-old arrested in Fier for hiding drugs in his bag and body
  • Two accidents take place in Shkoder, fortunately no casualties recorded
  • Criminal gang  distributing drug in Tirana schools dismantled
  • Serious accident in Durres, car capsizes, driver injured

SOCIETY

  • Nivica Canyons, Mayor’s fight against hydropower plants
  • Involvement of women in science helps with a stable social progress
  • Situation in Tirana university in total collapse
  • National map of social networks, Facebook dominates in Albania even in 2018

CULTURE

  • Ermal Meta, from Fier, Albania, to winner of Sanremo
  • Qelza included in the “100 villages” project

 

 

