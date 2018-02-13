AINA TIR-FAX, February 12, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- EU-Albania Stabilization-Association meeting: “Unity for the sake of the country”
- US Ambassador reacts after former Prosecutor General Llalla left the system
- European Commissioner for Emigration meets Albanian Interior Minister
- Desir in Tirana, discussing safety and work conditions for journalists
- Kryemadhi for “NewEurope”: “Albania must stay the course of EU Integration”
- Vlahutin: “Cannabis cultivation was reduced in 2017”
- Bushati on Stabilization-Association: “Albania, third country with two stances”
- EU Ambassador: “We are watching the Tahiri case very closely”
- Albania the greatest exporters of underage asylum seekers from Europe
- Berisha: Failed painter wants to destroy the National Theater
ECONOMY
- Minister Gjiknuri presents a draft law at the commission on the functioning of the energy stock exchange
- Euro continues devaluation, no effects yet on policies undertaken by the Bank of Albania
CHRONICLE
- 37-year-old arrested in Fier for hiding drugs in his bag and body
- Two accidents take place in Shkoder, fortunately no casualties recorded
- Criminal gang distributing drug in Tirana schools dismantled
- Serious accident in Durres, car capsizes, driver injured
SOCIETY
- Nivica Canyons, Mayor’s fight against hydropower plants
- Involvement of women in science helps with a stable social progress
- Situation in Tirana university in total collapse
- National map of social networks, Facebook dominates in Albania even in 2018
CULTURE
- Ermal Meta, from Fier, Albania, to winner of Sanremo
- Qelza included in the “100 villages” project