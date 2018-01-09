AINA TIR-FAX, January 8, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama gathers government for the first time in 2018
- Chief of State Police, Haki Cako, removed from duty
- Basha about Cako’s replacement: “He is just a scapegoat”
- Prosecutor General Arta Marku met ambassadors of Sweden and Austria
- SMI leader: “Political platform against Rama, together with DP”
- Basha meets allies: “We will start protests this month”
- Vetting in police: How blue uniforms will be wiped out of crime
- Kryemadhi: Political platform in the DP, objective is the resignation of Rama
- Opposition protests, Paloka: Other important parties to join the protest
- Albanian soldiers on NATO training missions in Baltic coasts
- First 100 days, what promises the government did and did not keep
- Exclusive/Draft law for Vetting of Police Forces
ECONOMY
- Identification of damages for the affected businesses has started, Minister Qato in the ground
- Nurse accrediting companies have licenses revoked for bribes
- Economic balance sheet of the first 100 days of Rama`s government
- Touristic agencies turn eyes towards Albania, they start sale of touristic packages for summer 2018
CHRONICLE
- Court reduces sentence of former MP Frroku
SOCIETY
- Third annual “Green Track” race held in Tirana. Veliaj: “2018, great for cyclists”
- Queues at border checkpoints as immigrants leave Albania after holidays
- Residents evacuated from apartment building endangered by landslides
- Italy to support funding of Tirana’s Orbital Forest
CULTURE
President Meta decrees dancers Liljana Cingu and Rexhep Çeliku with title “Ambasadors of Culture “