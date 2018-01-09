AINA TIR-FAX, January 8, 2018

Posted on January 9, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama gathers government for the first time in 2018
  • Chief of State Police, Haki Cako, removed from duty
  • Basha about Cako’s replacement: “He is just a scapegoat”
  • Prosecutor General Arta Marku met ambassadors of Sweden and Austria
  • SMI leader: “Political platform against Rama, together with DP”
  • Basha meets allies: “We will start protests this month”
  • Vetting in police: How blue uniforms will be wiped out of crime
  • Kryemadhi: Political platform in the DP, objective is the resignation of Rama
  • Opposition protests, Paloka: Other important parties to join the protest
  • Albanian soldiers on NATO training missions in Baltic coasts
  • First 100 days, what promises the government did and did not keep
  • Exclusive/Draft law for Vetting of Police Forces
  • Albanian soldiers on NATO training missions in Baltic coasts

ECONOMY

  • Identification of damages for the affected businesses has started, Minister Qato in the ground
  • Nurse accrediting companies have licenses revoked for bribes
  • Economic balance sheet of the first 100 days of Rama`s government
  • Touristic agencies turn eyes towards Albania, they start sale of touristic packages for summer 2018

CHRONICLE

  • Court reduces sentence of former MP Frroku

SOCIETY

  • Third annual “Green Track” race held in Tirana. Veliaj: “2018, great for cyclists”
  • Queues at border checkpoints as immigrants leave Albania after holidays
  • Residents evacuated from apartment building endangered by landslides
  • Italy to support funding of Tirana’s Orbital Forest
  • Residents evacuated from apartment building endangered by landslides

CULTURE

President Meta decrees dancers Liljana Cingu and Rexhep Çeliku with title “Ambasadors of Culture “

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.