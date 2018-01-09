AINA TIR-FAX, January 9, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- New Prosecutor General Marku removes prosecutors appointed by her predecessor, Llalla
- Opposition will hold protest on January 27th, meets with base for strategy
- Government’s first 100 days, cannabis planting was stopped, but not international traffic
- Prosecutor Gashi challenges PG Arta Marku’s decision at Administrative Court
- New SMI leaders appointed in Elbasan
- Opposition protest: Kryemadhi: Resistance in all fronts
- Basha: Haki Çako dismissal, a mafia pact between Çako and Rama
- Administration recruitment, government makes an exclusion for 2018
- Elbasan Chief Prosecutor refuses order of Prosecutor General
- SMI attacks EU ambassadors
ECONOMY
- Compensation Fund, AFS requires international audit for damages from 2001 to 2017
- Military forces, how they may benefit from supplementary pensions
- Kokedhima: Evil governmental scenario for the bankruptcy of small businesses
- Prime Minister in Fier, speaks for the reform on water and financial schemes for farmers
- Intensive controls for Anti-smoking law, 39 entities fined
CHRONICLE
- Brawl between youngsters in Tirana high school, two teenagers stabbed
- 58 year old dies in Elbasan after crashed with bicycle
- Floods from Fierza, residents of old Kukes warn protest
- Illegal migrants transported towards Greece, two Albanians handcuffed
- 38 year old arrested for documents forgery
- Vlora power explosion in a shop
- Italian-Albanian gang dismantled
- Fier, masked people rob Bureau de Change
SOCIETY
- Heart operations: service improvement, 804 interventions during 2017
- January 9 commemorated: Family members want justice