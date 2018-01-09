AINA TIR-FAX, January 9, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • New Prosecutor General Marku removes prosecutors appointed by her predecessor, Llalla
  • Opposition will hold protest on January 27th, meets with base for strategy
  • Government’s first 100 days, cannabis planting was stopped, but not international traffic
  • Prosecutor Gashi challenges PG Arta Marku’s decision at Administrative Court
  • New SMI leaders appointed in Elbasan
  • Opposition protest: Kryemadhi: Resistance in all fronts
  • Basha: Haki Çako dismissal, a mafia pact between Çako and Rama
  • Administration recruitment, government makes an exclusion for 2018
  • Elbasan Chief Prosecutor refuses order of Prosecutor General
  • SMI attacks EU ambassadors

 ECONOMY

  • Compensation Fund, AFS requires international audit for damages from 2001 to 2017
  • Military forces, how they may benefit from supplementary pensions
  • Kokedhima: Evil governmental scenario for the bankruptcy of small businesses
  • Prime Minister in Fier, speaks for the reform on water and financial schemes for farmers
  • Intensive controls for Anti-smoking law, 39 entities fined

CHRONICLE

  • Brawl between youngsters in Tirana high school, two teenagers stabbed
  • 58 year old dies in Elbasan after crashed with bicycle
  • Floods from Fierza, residents of old Kukes warn protest
  • Illegal migrants transported towards Greece, two Albanians handcuffed
  • 38 year old arrested for documents forgery
  • Vlora power explosion in a shop
  • Italian-Albanian gang dismantled
  • Fier, masked people rob Bureau de Change

SOCIETY

  • Heart operations: service improvement, 804 interventions during 2017
  • January 9 commemorated: Family members want justice

 

 

