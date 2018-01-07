AINA TIR-FAX, January 6, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian and Italian marine authorities chase powerboat of alleged traffickers from Vlora to Montenegro
- Basha: “Rama fears judiciary reform, that’s why he appointed an unvetted Prosecutor General”
- Rama at SP National Assembly, invitations and accusations to opposition
- SMI, Vasili: “Rama, the only one who blocks the judiciary reform”
- Rama: “Our battle for judiciary reform divided us from the SMI”
- Basha: “Rama turned himself into a Prosecutor and Judge for defending Tahiri”
- Donald Lu meeting with three parties before the removal of the two MPs mandates
- Vasili starts with accusations against Rama
- Spartak Ngjela discloses the favorite of USA after Rama leaves
ECONOMY
- Identification of damages for the affected businesses has started, Minister Qato in the ground
- IMF identifies five obstacles that make our products uncompetitive
CHRONICLE
- Fire at Korca’s Cathedral after mass held in presence of President Ilir Meta
- Two men arrested in Elbasan for domestic violence
- Masks rob driver and his car in Korca
- 35 goes mad in Fier, takes gun and shots several times in the air
- Vlora in shock after the explosion in a business site
SOCIETY
- Students join Orbital Forest initiative, donating 110 trees for Tirana
- Veliaj: 2018 the year of cyclists for Tirana
- Gjirokaster 18 families spent night in cars due to fear of landslides
CULTURE
- Holy Water Day celebrated throughout Albania
- Albanian film industry about to blossom
- French magazine promotes Albanian touristic attraction