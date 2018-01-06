AINA TIR-FAX, January 5, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- USA holds dinner for Jerusalem UN vote, invites Kosovo, not Albania
- CEC decides to remove mandates of Rakipi and Rehovica
- US Embassy reacts after CEC removes mandates of two MPs
- Meta visit in Pustec: Macedonian minority an asset of Albania
- Ministry of Justice: Maximal engagement to process and sort out all citizens ‘complaints
- Minister of Justice: 8 employees discharged after the denunciation of the citizens
- Attorney General ArtaMarku meets Italian ambassador
- “Berlin Process plus”, the new initiative on Balkans
- Social Party Assembly to be gathered tomorrow, first 100 hundred days of governance analyzed
- Democratic Party celebrates anniversary their newspaper “Rilindja Demokratike”
ECONOMY
- Identification of damages for the affected businesses has started, Minister Qato in the ground
- 2017 year of zero fatalities, besides fires and floods
- Artan Lame: Legalization process to start within two years
CHRONICLE
- Protest against hydropower plant and Turkish flag, 60 investigated for illegal protest and inciting hate
- Imprisonment for the two cousins that killed 16 year old on the New Year`s eve
- Tirana, fire in the building, 85 year old burnt to death inside the house
SOCIETY
- From shacks to a clean home, Roma families in Tirana receive apartments
- “Eleonora” storm hits Europe, spares Albania
- Mushë-Mëzës equipped with new water supply network for its residents after many years
- AH1N1 flu virus gets back in Albania
- Skënderbeg square in the second phase of works, some road segments to be blocked again
- Zagoria district denounces the desecration of its forests: Measures need to be immediately taken, crime to environment