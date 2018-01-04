AINA TIR-FAX, January 4, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: “Having Rama removed from power is the only cure for our country”
- Former democratic leader Berisha accuses Rama for releasing from prison traffickers, whereas 300 killers freely circulate in the Albanian territory
- SP Assembly meets for analyzing first 100 days of Rama 2 government
- Weapons delivery, police initiative and less results
- Edi Paloka: The big fishes will be caught only when Rama leaves power
- Arta Marku meets Zaganjori: We will engage all the resources for more efficient investigations
- Greek Foreign Minister: “2018 will see suspended issues with northern neighbors finally solved”
- Three European expectations of 2018 in Tirana
ECONOMY
- Copper enriching plant built in Spac, formerly operated by communist regime prisoners
- Investments slow down: Low expectations for 2018
- Calculations: Every Albanian has a debt of 2700 euros
- 85% of Albanians leave with low incomes
- Albania records the highest registration of foreign banks in international level
CHRONICLE
- Court of Appeals for Serious Crimes released Orest Sota
- North of Albania shaken by the earthquake, tremors felt even in Tirana
- Tirana police shocked, kalashnikov found in the garbage container
- 65 year old declared wanted on international level arrested
- Accident in Dibër/ two cars crash in Maqellare, 2 injured
- The two boys of Azem Hajdari stopped today in the border crossing of Muriqan
- Two Albanians escape Greek prison in spectacular way
- 69 year old banged by car and dies in hospital
- 20 year old violated by masked people in Delvina
SOCIETY
- More landslides at the Tirana-Elbasan highway
CULTURE
- The ancient mosaics of Durres, most visited archaeological objects
WEATHER
- Snow in North and Southeast of Albania