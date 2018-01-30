AINA TIR-FAX, January 30, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • New Albania-Greece maritime border agreement? Kotzias: “No discussions for Cham Albanians”
  • Albanian MEFA on maritime border agreement with Greece
  • SP: “DP has withdrawn electronic voting request”
  • PJIU demands Albanian PM and MFA details about agreement with Greece
  • Opposition: “Details on Vlora Airport”. Government: “It compromises negotiations”
  • Fishing fleet without GIS, Panariti: “National security at risk”
  • Basha in Brussels: “EU, concerns about the judiciary reform in Albania”
  • Berisha message of condolences for the passing away of the former DP MP
  • Habilaj accountant extradited from Albania, SMI vice-chairman: This is a state scandal
  • Bushati: Holocaust, Albanians showed their values, they accommodated and protected Jews

ECONOMY

  • Banking system: Achievements from 2017 and perspective for 2018

CHRONICLE

  • Two -storey building house burnt out, causes unknown
  • Drugs from Holland, how Albanians are used by the Italian mafia
  • Brawl on properties: Clashes between residents in Shëndëlli

SOCIETY

  • Former DP MP Idriz Zhomara passes away after suffering from serious illness
  • A kindergarten for Ndroq by Albanians in Italy
  • Waste still dumped in Devoll river, as authorities wait for new landfill
  • Ballsh factory closed, workers wanting for work to resume
  • Miners protest on the status
  • New Project: Portable water returns in three neighborhoods in Tirana
  • Preparations start for the 2018 Matura exams

CULTURE

  • Albanian singer Ermal Meta on Sanremo 2018

 

