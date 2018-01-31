AINA TIR-FAX, January 31, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian President reacts about maritime border agreement with Greece
- Ballsh refinery closed, ARMO now owned by a private bank
- Greece will repeal War Law, making way for compensation, but not for Cham Albanians
- US Embassy: “Where are the promised results?”
- Tirana City Council meets to discuss electric buses
- Limaj on border demarkation with Montenegro: “It can be corrected”
- Former Democratic Party MP runs for General Secretary of RCC
- Foreign Affairs Commission members, no information about agreement with Greece
- DP summons Justice Minister to report in Parliament for Seitaj’s extradition
- Italian Justice Minister thanks Albanian authorities for Seiti’s extradition
- “Roaming Judges”, former HCJ member: “Courts are not functioning properly”
- Albanian Academy of Security signs agreement with the Montenegrin Academy of Security
- Kryemadhi: What will happen after the protest that took place on January 27th
ECONOMY
- Finance Minister: “Economic growth in 2018, 4.2%”
- 57% of the population work in black in Albania
CHRONICLE
- Shkoder, 54 year old shot with axel in the head
- Murder of Devi Kasmi, new facts discovered
SOCIETY
- Accident in Fier, 48 year old dies after clash between motorcycle and cart
- Alarming pollution rates in Korca
- 2thousand plants built in Gramsh as a contribution to a greener town
- House rent to be paid to the Attorney General
SPORT
- Duro “betrays”Flamurtari, Partizani is my heart team