AINA TIR-FAX, January 3, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Ambassador Lu publishes his first message for this year and shows his weakness
- Albania’s challenge for 2018, the reform in the judiciory system
- CEC, additional information from Prosecution for mandates of 2 MPs
- Police responds to Basha for the protesters: Rule of law for anybody who violates it
ECONOMY
- Retirement age of women to increase with two months
- Statistics, Albanians not considered “lazy” anymore, interest to work increased
- Figures published: 25 million euro more taxes to be gathered in 2018
- Germany has issued 3500 employment visas in total for Albanians in 2017
- IRTC assets seized. Tax Office will verify bank transactions
CHRONICLE
- Lezha, 32 injured with pistol, perpetrator declared wanted
- Mirëdita, 51 people criminally proceeded for participating in the destruction of the Turkish symbol
- Murder of the 16 year old in Kurbin, 3 people confessed to have shot with gun
- 56 year old kills herself, family members try to hide tragic event
- New year starts with tragic accidents in Tirana
- 2017 dossiers, from sensational murders to VIP investigations
SOCIETY
- 2018 welcomed with fireworks and celebrations throughout Albania
- First children born in Tirana for 2018
- Long queues of migrants in Border Crossing Points after the end of the year feasts
- Bulqiza lacks water, main line of water supply system cut off
- 600 nurses left country within 1 year for better-paid jobs in the EU
- New Boulevard in Tirana, Veliaj, Big project for greener areas
- Airlines, 2017 a safe year in Albania
- Fund raising initiative undertaken by “Drirtan Hoxha foundation, Balfin group and Tirana municipality converted in aids distributed for the flooded areas
- Tirana Park filled with citizens after holidays
WEATHER
- Weather changes, snow and rain expected since tomorrow