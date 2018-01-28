AINA TIR-FAX, January 27, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Opposition’s protest, Basha: “Rama go away! New anti-mafia government”
  • Ministry of Interior: Opposition protest peaceful, no incidents recorded
  • Kryemadhi: “Rama is alone. Let’s protest all over Albania”
  • President Meta commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day
  • Majko in Athens: “Protecting emigrants, a priority”
  • New coalition DP-SMI? President Nishani mentions Germany case

ECONOMY

  • Vlora Airport will have cheaper flight tickets than Rinas
  • New fees to be paid in customs for cars manufactured before 2008
  • 2 million euro project for the rehabilitation of Buna river bed, Klosi: This is important for tourism

CHRONICLE

  • “Oversees” operation, Albanian gang of drug trafficking operating in Italy dismantled
  • Considerable amount of explosive sequestered in Saranda
  • 64 year old arrested for intimidating his son
  • Serious accident in the Durres center, two vehicles clash, no casualties 
  • Albanians clash with knives within a casino in Italy
  • 35 year old woman denounces of being raped by two unidentified persons

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj: “Tirana Smart City, 4000 new bicycles will arrive soon”
  • Touching history: Jewish family meets the Albanian who sheltered them after 75 years old

CULTURE

  • Japanese agency lists Berat 2nd among Europe’s top 30 old towns to visit
  • Michigan Albanians hold activities for Year of Skanderbeg
  • Irish newspaper ranks Albania among the best touristic destinations to go to
  • Merita Halili to be honored with prize” Queen of Albanian music” in New York

SPORT

  • Israeli writer: “I was born and saved thanks to ‘Besa’ of Albanians”

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
