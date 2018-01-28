AINA TIR-FAX, January 27, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Opposition’s protest, Basha: “Rama go away! New anti-mafia government”
- Ministry of Interior: Opposition protest peaceful, no incidents recorded
- Kryemadhi: “Rama is alone. Let’s protest all over Albania”
- President Meta commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Majko in Athens: “Protecting emigrants, a priority”
- New coalition DP-SMI? President Nishani mentions Germany case
ECONOMY
- Vlora Airport will have cheaper flight tickets than Rinas
- New fees to be paid in customs for cars manufactured before 2008
- 2 million euro project for the rehabilitation of Buna river bed, Klosi: This is important for tourism
CHRONICLE
- “Oversees” operation, Albanian gang of drug trafficking operating in Italy dismantled
- Considerable amount of explosive sequestered in Saranda
- 64 year old arrested for intimidating his son
- Serious accident in the Durres center, two vehicles clash, no casualties
- Albanians clash with knives within a casino in Italy
- 35 year old woman denounces of being raped by two unidentified persons
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: “Tirana Smart City, 4000 new bicycles will arrive soon”
- Touching history: Jewish family meets the Albanian who sheltered them after 75 years old
CULTURE
- Japanese agency lists Berat 2nd among Europe’s top 30 old towns to visit
- Michigan Albanians hold activities for Year of Skanderbeg
- Irish newspaper ranks Albania among the best touristic destinations to go to
- Merita Halili to be honored with prize” Queen of Albanian music” in New York
SPORT
- Israeli writer: “I was born and saved thanks to ‘Besa’ of Albanians”