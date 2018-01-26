AINA TIR-FAX, January 26, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Judiciary reform, Parliament didn’t get votes for High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution
- Davos, Rama met with Serbian President and Croatian Prime Minister
- Bushati meets Hans in Davos, political calendar of EC discussed with Albania
- German MP: “Tahiri’s immunity, unclear. Albania’s credibility, very important”
- A day prior to protest, Basha meets with his allies
- Libra explains reasons why it can`t join protest
- Opposition protest, police publishes plan of measures
- Kryemadhi “intimidates” Xhafaj: Be careful with the police statements, you will be faced with thousands of Albanians
- Basha has lunch with two ambassadors
- Minister of Defense to be supported by Turkey for the modernization of the armed forces
- Majko in Athens: Protection of emigrants – our priorities
ECONOMY
- Kalivaci HPP, Arbitration in favor of Albania against Beccheti’s company
- EUROSTAT: Energy production in Albania comes from renewable resources
- Albania the country with the highest percentage of pure energy used in Europe in 2016
- Apartment prices to increase again in Tirana
- Remittances map, incomes are higher coming from countries with Albanian emigrants
- Gjiknuri: Qukës-Qafë Plloçë roas axis to be functional in 2019
CHRONICLE
- Fier Court issues security measure for the four men who protested against waste plant
- Bulqiza, miner fells off a 20 meter depth tunnel, his medical condition critical
- “Buon Giorno” operation, person declare wanted arrested after two years
- Pogradec, state offices violated
- Car crashes in Kombi road axes, 5 injured
SOCIETY
- Endangered by catastrophes, Head of Emergencies: Municipalities to establish structures
- Veliaj, paid internships at the Tirana Municipality
- Opposition protest, 1500 policemen on alert
- First electrical buses arrive in Albania, green line of Albania
- Elderly dies in Korça after falling off the balcony