AINA TIR-FAX, January 26, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Judiciary reform, Parliament didn’t get votes for High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution
  • Davos, Rama met with Serbian President and Croatian Prime Minister
  • Bushati meets Hans in Davos, political calendar of EC discussed with Albania
  • German MP: “Tahiri’s immunity, unclear. Albania’s credibility, very important”
  • A day prior to protest, Basha meets with his allies
  • Libra explains reasons why it can`t join protest
  • Opposition protest, police publishes plan of measures
  • Kryemadhi “intimidates” Xhafaj: Be careful with the police statements, you will be faced with thousands of Albanians
  • Basha has lunch with two ambassadors
  • Minister of Defense to be supported by Turkey for the modernization of the armed forces
  • Majko in Athens: Protection of emigrants – our priorities

ECONOMY

  • Kalivaci HPP, Arbitration in favor of Albania against Beccheti’s company
  • EUROSTAT: Energy production in Albania comes from renewable resources
  • Albania the country with the highest percentage of pure energy used in Europe in 2016
  • Apartment prices to increase again in Tirana
  • Remittances map, incomes are higher coming from countries with Albanian emigrants
  • Gjiknuri: Qukës-Qafë Plloçë roas axis to be functional in 2019

CHRONICLE

  • Fier Court issues security measure for the four men who protested against waste plant
  • Bulqiza, miner fells off a 20 meter depth tunnel, his medical condition critical
  • “Buon Giorno” operation, person declare wanted arrested after two years
  • Pogradec, state offices violated
  • Car crashes in Kombi road axes, 5 injured

SOCIETY

  • Endangered by catastrophes, Head of Emergencies: Municipalities to establish structures
  • Veliaj, paid internships at the Tirana Municipality
  • Opposition protest, 1500 policemen on alert
  • First electrical buses arrive in Albania, green line of Albania
  • Elderly dies in Korça after falling off the balcony

 

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
