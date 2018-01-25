AINA TIR-FAX, January 25, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama and Tsipras discuss strategic partnership
- Haradinaj about Special Court: “We don’t answer to Ambassadors, but to Parliament”
- EU integration, Rama: “Serbia is ahead of Albania”
- Vlora Airport, DP: “A new robbery of the Socialist government”
- Government approved draft-law for Vlora Airport
- Opposition MPs, skeptic for public security cameras
- Basha invites people to January 27th protest: “Together against the evil”
- Bujar Nishani: People to support opposition, January 27th protest to goes beyond political dimension
- Astrit Patozi to join the protest of January 27th
- Minister Klosi pays official visit in Serbia
- Brawl in parliament, Alibeaj clashes with Minister of Finance Ahmetaj
- Government announces 1073 vacancies in the public administration
ECONOMY
- Rama presents project for Tirana’s Eastern Bus Terminal
- Minister of Agriculture: “No information about food safety PPP”
- Dollar devaluation taking place at a fast pace
- Surprising figures on asylum: Albanians head European countries, whereas Iraqis and Afghans head Albania
- “Sheraton” hotel in Tirana bought at the amount of 30 million euros
CHRONICLE
- “Accountant” of the Habilaj drug traffic gang extradited to Italy
- Gang of evils dismantled in Italy, two brothers handcuffed
- Apartment sold several times, 55 year old deceiver arrested
- Accident in front of the Ministry of Interior, one injured
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: Well-performing cities should have no debt limit imposed by central government