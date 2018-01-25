AINA TIR-FAX, January 25, 2018

Posted on January 25, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama and Tsipras discuss strategic partnership
  • Haradinaj about Special Court: “We don’t answer to Ambassadors, but to Parliament”
  • EU integration, Rama: “Serbia is ahead of Albania”
  • Vlora Airport, DP: “A new robbery of the Socialist government”
  • Government approved draft-law for Vlora Airport
  • Opposition MPs, skeptic for public security cameras
  • Basha invites people to January 27th protest: “Together against the evil”
  • Bujar Nishani: People to support opposition, January 27th protest to goes beyond political dimension
  • Astrit Patozi to join the protest of January 27th
  • Minister Klosi pays official visit in Serbia
  • Brawl in parliament, Alibeaj clashes with Minister of Finance Ahmetaj
  • Government announces 1073 vacancies in the public administration

ECONOMY

  • Rama presents project for Tirana’s Eastern Bus Terminal
  • Minister of Agriculture: “No information about food safety PPP”
  • Dollar devaluation taking place at a fast pace
  • Surprising figures on asylum: Albanians head European countries, whereas Iraqis and Afghans head Albania
  • “Sheraton” hotel in Tirana bought at the amount of 30 million euros

CHRONICLE

  • “Accountant” of the Habilaj drug traffic gang extradited to Italy
  • Gang of evils dismantled in Italy, two brothers handcuffed
  • Apartment sold several times, 55 year old deceiver arrested
  • Accident in front of the Ministry of Interior, one injured

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj: Well-performing cities should have no debt limit imposed by central government

 

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.