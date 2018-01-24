AINA TIR-FAX, January 24, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- US Ambassador: “Politicians should work for Judiciary Reform, not blame foreigners
- Majko: “Hope for compromise about vote of emigrants”
- Vasili, criminal prosecution for General Secretary of Parliament
- Rama and Tsipras will meet in Davos, while first remains of Greek soldiers exhumed in Tepelena
- Basha: “290,000 Albanians in misery, ARMO, Rama’s corruption model”
- Judiciary Reform, opposition claims list of candidates is compromised
- Interior Minister: “Time to allow emigrants to vote by identifying their location”
- Lawsuit against Arta Marku will be examined by Durres Prosecution
ECONOMY
- Vlora Airport, state budget as guarantee for Turkish construction firms
- EU funds to cover 60% of investments in agriculture
- Government fishing subsidies, 20 ALL for every kg of sardines and anchovies
- Rama introduces project for the Eastern Tirana terminal
- Economic cooperation, Meta: Joint regional market important for the integration
CHRONICLE
- 1,6 tons of cannabis sativa seized in motorboat, authors flee the scene
- Man arrested for exercising violence against his wife
- Extra measures for security: Qato: Professional cameras needed
- Father and son arrested for abducting man owing them money
- Explosion in Elbasan, father and 14 year old son get hurt
SOCIETY
- 5 new trees for every apartment building, citizens respond to Mayor Veliaj’s appeal
- Former president Aleksander Moisiu and Tirana mayor Veliaj plant 110 cypresses in the Big Ring
- Psychologists raise the alarm: Violence as a model for youngsters
- Students protest in front of Prime Ministry building, Ministry of Education reacts for the first time
- Famous Albanian actor Tinka Kurti admitted to hospital due to pulmonary infection, her conditions improved
SPORT
- Nations` league, Albania fights versus Israeli again