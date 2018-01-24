AINA TIR-FAX, January 24, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • US Ambassador: “Politicians should work for Judiciary Reform, not blame foreigners
  • Majko: “Hope for compromise about vote of emigrants”
  • Vasili, criminal prosecution for General Secretary of Parliament
  • Rama and Tsipras will meet in Davos, while first remains of Greek soldiers exhumed in Tepelena
  • Basha: “290,000 Albanians in misery, ARMO, Rama’s corruption model”
  • Judiciary Reform, opposition claims list of candidates is compromised
  • Interior Minister: “Time to allow emigrants to vote by identifying their location”
  • Lawsuit against Arta Marku will be examined by Durres Prosecution

ECONOMY

  • Vlora Airport, state budget as guarantee for Turkish construction firms
  • EU funds to cover 60% of investments in agriculture
  • Government fishing subsidies, 20 ALL for every kg of sardines and anchovies
  • Rama introduces project for the Eastern Tirana terminal
  • Economic cooperation, Meta: Joint regional market important for the integration

CHRONICLE

  • 1,6 tons of cannabis sativa seized in motorboat, authors flee the scene
  • Man arrested for exercising violence against his wife
  • Extra measures for security: Qato: Professional cameras needed
  • Father and son arrested for abducting man owing them money
  • Explosion in Elbasan, father and  14 year old son get hurt

SOCIETY

  • 5 new trees for every apartment building, citizens respond to Mayor Veliaj’s appeal
  • Former president Aleksander Moisiu and Tirana mayor Veliaj plant 110 cypresses in the Big Ring
  • Psychologists raise the alarm: Violence as a model for youngsters
  • Students protest in front of Prime Ministry building, Ministry of Education reacts for the first time
  • Famous Albanian actor Tinka Kurti admitted to hospital due to pulmonary infection, her conditions improved 

SPORT

  • Nations` league, Albania fights versus Israeli again

 

 

