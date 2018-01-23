AINA TIR-FAX, January 23, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha in Korca, appeals citizens to join January 27th protest
- Meta in Kosovo: “Smart solutions for the Euro-Atlantic path”
- Committee cast lots for candidates of High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution
- Kotzias confirms positive negotiations, Rama-Tsipras meeting this Wednesday
- 15 dossiers of the three prosecutors that will undergo vetting selected by cast
- Minister of Interior Xhafaj: We should finalize the process of electoral reform
- Basha: 290 thousand Albanians living in misery, they sell their blood to feed their children
- Water reform, Ministry will cooperate with Tax Office for unpaid water connections
- Ministry of Justice meeting with new heads of prisons
- SMI MP Shezai Rrokaj: We will protest this Saturday even though we co-governed with SP
ECONOMY
- Energy reform failed to give results, Word Bank: “Losses not reduced”
- Rama promises to reopen oil refinery, but Ballsh workers seem skeptic
- Vlora aiport more modern than that of Rinas, 90 million euro for its construction
- By-passes of Vlora and Fier, constructions resume by spring, three new road axes to be built
- Ambitious governmental project in Llogara: Tunnel to be built
- Yura Cooperation submits business plan to Albanian authorities, 1 euro contract in Fier
CHRONICLE
- Explosive in 20 year old car in Lushnja
- Elbasan, 14 year old banged by car
- Athens, 42 year old commits suicide, causes unknown
- Gang of drug trafficking dismantled in Athens, three handcuffed, a woman among the arrested
- 5 pupils of fifth grade intoxicated in a secondary school in Durres
SOCIETY
- Tirana mayor Veliaj: 2018, a revolutionary year for a greener Tirana, 82 thousand planted trees so far
- Excavations in Tepelena bring out the bones of 4 people, expertise to determine if they belong to Greek soldiers
- Rebirth of Vlora center, 40 objects to be demolished
CULTURE
- “EURO 2016” Exhibition in the National Museum organized by the Albanian Football Federation