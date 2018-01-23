AINA TIR-FAX, January 23, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha in Korca, appeals citizens to join January 27th protest
  • Meta in Kosovo: “Smart solutions for the Euro-Atlantic path”
  • Committee cast lots for candidates of High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution
  • Kotzias confirms positive negotiations, Rama-Tsipras meeting this Wednesday
  • 15 dossiers of the three prosecutors that will undergo vetting selected by cast
  • Minister of Interior Xhafaj: We should finalize the process of electoral reform
  • Basha: 290 thousand Albanians living in misery, they sell their blood to feed their children
  • Water reform, Ministry will cooperate with Tax Office for unpaid water connections
  • Ministry of Justice meeting with new heads of prisons
  • SMI MP Shezai Rrokaj: We will protest this Saturday even though we co-governed with SP

ECONOMY

  • Energy reform failed to give results, Word Bank: “Losses not reduced”
  • Rama promises to reopen oil refinery, but Ballsh workers seem skeptic
  • Vlora aiport more modern than that of Rinas, 90 million euro for its construction
  • By-passes of Vlora and Fier, constructions resume by spring, three new road axes to be built
  • Ambitious governmental project in Llogara: Tunnel to be built
  • Yura Cooperation  submits business plan to Albanian authorities, 1 euro contract in Fier

CHRONICLE

  • Explosive in 20 year old car in Lushnja
  • Elbasan, 14 year old banged by car
  • Athens, 42 year old commits suicide, causes unknown
  • Gang of drug trafficking dismantled in Athens, three handcuffed, a woman among the arrested
  • 5 pupils of fifth grade intoxicated in a secondary school in Durres

SOCIETY

  • Tirana mayor Veliaj: 2018, a revolutionary year for a greener Tirana, 82 thousand planted trees so far
  • Excavations in Tepelena bring out the bones of 4 people, expertise to determine if they belong to Greek soldiers
  • Rebirth of Vlora center, 40 objects to be demolished

CULTURE

  • “EURO 2016” Exhibition in the National Museum organized by the Albanian Football Federation

 

 


