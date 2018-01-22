AINA TIR-FAX, January 22, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Homage for January 21st victims, relatives hope Judiciary Reform will bring justice
  • January 27 protest, Basha: We should end governance on two standards
  • Vasili: January 27th protest to be different this time
  • Vucic: “Peace with Albanians. Let’s resolve century-old matters”
  • Albanian and Greek MFAs concluded meeting in Korca
  • Albanian-Greek talks, Bushati: “There’s progress. No secret deals”
  • Tahiri Case, investigation term prolonged
  • Minister of Defense: 25 thousand residents have bridges thanks to the Armed Forces contribution  
  • Greek cemeteries in Albania, Greece: Albania towards relationship improvement with Greece

ECONOMY

  • Information for the Albanian citizens dealing with legalization process
  • World Economic Forum: Inequality and poverty increased in the last five years in Albania

CHRONICLE

  • Four police officers of Border Crossing Points arrested
  • House burnt out, 70 year old in serious medical conditions
  • 50 year old dies after losing control of his truck on Sunday night
  • 23 year old kills 21 year old girl after being rejected by the latter to have a relationship with him
  • Murder of 21 year old girl, Minister of Justice: We need to protect and support any women

SOCIETY

  • Excavations on Greek soldiers, work started on Dragoti field
  • Kejsi Shkreta, the Albanian student who reached the highest results in USA collage
  • Fier residents protest against the setting up of the incinerator near their residential area, police clashes with residents

CULTURE

  • The unknowns of the life and battles of Skanderbeg in the exhibition “The grand era”
  • Bank of Albania displays exhibition “Skanderbeg in the Albanian coin and banknote”
  • Moikom Zeqo donates 100 books to the “Musine Kokalari” library in Tirana

SPORTS

  • Doping in lift-weighting, “European 2018” not in Albania

 

 

