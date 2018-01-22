AINA TIR-FAX, January 22, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Homage for January 21st victims, relatives hope Judiciary Reform will bring justice
- January 27 protest, Basha: We should end governance on two standards
- Vasili: January 27th protest to be different this time
- Vucic: “Peace with Albanians. Let’s resolve century-old matters”
- Albanian and Greek MFAs concluded meeting in Korca
- Albanian-Greek talks, Bushati: “There’s progress. No secret deals”
- Tahiri Case, investigation term prolonged
- Minister of Defense: 25 thousand residents have bridges thanks to the Armed Forces contribution
- Greek cemeteries in Albania, Greece: Albania towards relationship improvement with Greece
ECONOMY
- Information for the Albanian citizens dealing with legalization process
- World Economic Forum: Inequality and poverty increased in the last five years in Albania
CHRONICLE
- Four police officers of Border Crossing Points arrested
- House burnt out, 70 year old in serious medical conditions
- 50 year old dies after losing control of his truck on Sunday night
- 23 year old kills 21 year old girl after being rejected by the latter to have a relationship with him
- Murder of 21 year old girl, Minister of Justice: We need to protect and support any women
SOCIETY
- Excavations on Greek soldiers, work started on Dragoti field
- Kejsi Shkreta, the Albanian student who reached the highest results in USA collage
- Fier residents protest against the setting up of the incinerator near their residential area, police clashes with residents
CULTURE
- The unknowns of the life and battles of Skanderbeg in the exhibition “The grand era”
- Bank of Albania displays exhibition “Skanderbeg in the Albanian coin and banknote”
- Moikom Zeqo donates 100 books to the “Musine Kokalari” library in Tirana
SPORTS
- Doping in lift-weighting, “European 2018” not in Albania