AINA TIR-FAX, January 20, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albanian-Greek talks, Bushati: “There’s progress. No secret deals”
  • Delay of new judiciary institutions cause stalemate in Courts, forcing extraordinary measures
  • Kotzias-Bushati talks, first meeting concluded today in Korça
  • Ben Blushi withdraws from Libra direction and politics
  • Patozi: Resignation of Blushi, a moment of reflection for all of us
  • Andi Bushati: Blush resignation a bad news
  • After Blushi withdrawal, Libra “revenges” towards Hafizi: You are excluded from party
  • Harsh debates in Kavaja Municipality Council
  • Negotiations Albania-Greece Paskal Milo: Law of war removed, but marine issue still unresolved
  • Rama makes important announcement: People who haven’t yet made legal contract on water supply will be penalized

ECONOMY

  • Rama “shrinks” economic growth prediction
  • Turkish company that will build Vlora airport, close to Erdogan
  • Warning from EBRD director: Challenge for Albania starts in 2019
  • EU: Positive progress: Exports tripled in 2017

CHRONICLE

  • Police officer involved in drug trafficking, still on the run
  • House burnt out in Vlora, mother and son lose life
  • House burnt in Shkoder, residents rescued
  • Gjirokaster, 53 year old sets fire to his house and then hangs himself
  • Actions in heroine bus, chief police discharged

SOCIETY

  • Lacking cancer medicament, Rama: “The hospital is now supplied”
  • Stones detached from mountain and block Elbasan-Librazhd road axis
  • Reform on water: Awareness campaigns to start soon

WEATHER

  • Bad weather, problems caused in several road axes all over Albania
  • From Monday temperatures below zero even in coastal areas

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
