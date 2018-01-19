AINA TIR-FAX, January 19, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- SMI writes to EU and USA ambassadors: “Majority wants to control justice”
- Majority and opposition unite votes for Ad Hoc Committee
- Justice information, opposition votes for the commission construction
- Socialists propose Parliament Regulation changes, guarantee against arrest of MPs
- Message of Catholic bishops for Year of Skanderbeg
- Basha warns Rama: Time of your power is over
- Kryemadhi sends letter to Lu and Vlahutin complaining for Rama
- Meta meets Ambassadors: “An all-inclusive EU agenda, vital for the region”
- Bushati and Kotzias today face to face
ECONOMY
- Cost of living: Tirana, the third cheapest country in the region
- Compensation for 450 owners, the documents that need to be submitted
CHRONICLE
- 6 Albanians arrested for drug trafficking in Italy
- Investigation required for the head of Shkodra Court
- Accident in Vlora boulevard, car crashes bicycle
- Shkoder, 57 year old seized with 4,5 kg of heroin
SOCIETY
- Missing tests and medicaments for tumor patients in Tirana’s public hospital
- Good news for Kukes airport
CULTURE
- President Meta meets the famous singer Albano Carrisi
- Erzen Shkololli, new Director of National Art Gallery
- Giant Skanderbeg sculpture in Labinot, Elbasan
SPORTS
- Albania jumps two spots on latest FIFA ranking