AINA TIR-FAX, January 19, 2018

POLITICS

  • SMI writes to EU and USA ambassadors: “Majority wants to control justice”
  • Majority and opposition unite votes for Ad Hoc Committee
  • Justice information, opposition votes for the commission construction
  • Socialists propose Parliament Regulation changes, guarantee against arrest of MPs
  • Basha warns Rama: Time of your power is over
  • Kryemadhi sends letter to Lu and Vlahutin complaining for Rama
  • Meta meets Ambassadors: “An all-inclusive EU agenda, vital for the region”
  • Bushati and Kotzias today face to face

ECONOMY

  • Cost of living: Tirana, the third cheapest country in the region
  • Compensation for 450 owners, the documents that need to be submitted

CHRONICLE

  • 6 Albanians arrested for drug trafficking in Italy
  • Investigation required for the head of Shkodra Court
  • Accident in Vlora boulevard, car crashes bicycle
  • Shkoder, 57 year old seized with 4,5 kg of heroin

SOCIETY

  • Missing tests and medicaments for tumor patients in Tirana’s public hospital
  • Message of Catholic bishops for Year of Skanderbeg
  • Good news for Kukes airport

CULTURE

  • President Meta meets the famous singer Albano Carrisi
  • Erzen Shkololli, new Director of National Art Gallery
  • Giant Skanderbeg sculpture in Labinot, Elbasan

SPORTS

  • Albania jumps two spots on latest FIFA ranking

 

 

