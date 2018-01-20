AINA TIR-FAX, January 19, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • US Ambassador on Provisory Prosecutor General: “The Constitution is clear”
  • Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemns hate speech in Manastir
  • Rama and Tsipras will meet this April
  • Minister Xhafaj discloses the target of police regarding the strike of criminal groups
  • After Crete, Kotzias and Bushati meet in Korca for three days
  • Speaker Ruci postpones discussion for amendment of the Parliament’s Regulation
  • Kyemadhi appeals for the protest of January 27
  • Basha: Bandits in prison not in the government, country is being by a band
  • Ngjela makes strong declaration: Era of corrupted politicians towards the end
  • Bashkim Fino: Democratic Party is putting pressure on the Court

ECONOMY

  • Fier Refinery sold, while ARMO keeps the Ballsh Refinery and its debts
  • Ballsh refinery workers clash with police
  • Turkish company that will build Vlora airport, close to Erdogan
  • Kukes airport ready for low cost flights
  • Government spends 60 million ALL for cameras in Tirana

CHRONICLE

  • OSHEE thieves, two cases detected within two days
  • Turkish driver ends at police station under alcohol effect
  • Albanian seized with cocaine amounting to 1 million euro
  • Floods of December in the south of the country: Red Cross helps 3000 families

SOCIETY

  • Bones of Greek soldiers: Infrastructure made available for excavations
  • Prisoners in Lezha prison in hunger strike, Ministry of Justice clarifies situation
  • Measles in Albania, number of infected children increased

 

