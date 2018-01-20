AINA TIR-FAX, January 19, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- US Ambassador on Provisory Prosecutor General: “The Constitution is clear”
- Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemns hate speech in Manastir
- Rama and Tsipras will meet this April
- Minister Xhafaj discloses the target of police regarding the strike of criminal groups
- After Crete, Kotzias and Bushati meet in Korca for three days
- Speaker Ruci postpones discussion for amendment of the Parliament’s Regulation
- Kyemadhi appeals for the protest of January 27
- Basha: Bandits in prison not in the government, country is being by a band
- Ngjela makes strong declaration: Era of corrupted politicians towards the end
- Bashkim Fino: Democratic Party is putting pressure on the Court
ECONOMY
- Fier Refinery sold, while ARMO keeps the Ballsh Refinery and its debts
- Ballsh refinery workers clash with police
- Turkish company that will build Vlora airport, close to Erdogan
- Kukes airport ready for low cost flights
- Government spends 60 million ALL for cameras in Tirana
CHRONICLE
- OSHEE thieves, two cases detected within two days
- Turkish driver ends at police station under alcohol effect
- Albanian seized with cocaine amounting to 1 million euro
- Floods of December in the south of the country: Red Cross helps 3000 families
SOCIETY
- Bones of Greek soldiers: Infrastructure made available for excavations
- Prisoners in Lezha prison in hunger strike, Ministry of Justice clarifies situation
- Measles in Albania, number of infected children increased