AINA TIR-FAX, January 17, 2018

Posted on January 18, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Macedonia, president Ivanov did not decree Albanian Language law
  • US expert: “Vetting Law, no more corrupted judiciary next year”
  • Socialists propose Parliament Regulation changes, guarantee against arrest of MPs
  • Basha: “Rama, last obstacle for a European Albania”
  • New director appointed at the head of tax investigation
  • Visit of Pandeli Majko in Ukraine, department of Albanian language to be opened

ECONOMY

  • New airport in Vlora to be built, the three companies that have made the offer
  • Members of Albanian Border Authority elected
  • Islamic banks to finance project in Albania
  • Ahmetaj letter to businesses: Services to be facilitated for entrepreneurs
  • American bank of investments reports the most qualitative portfolio in the banking system

CHRONICLE

  • 6 Albanians arrested for drug trafficking in Italy
  • Car crashes 16 year old in Bulqiza, author leaves the scene
  • Men attempt to rob casino in Vlora but fail
  • New railway line in Tirana to be linked with Rinas

SOCIETY

  • Message of Catholic bishops for Year of Skanderbeg
  • Tirana Mayor: “Electric buses within 2018, 4000 new bicycles within a month”
  • Four churches restored in Voskopoja
  • Gjirokastra one of the most endangered locations of world heritage
  • Albanians break record in Europe for long hours at work

CULTURE

  • President Meta meets the famous singer Albano Carrisi
  • Skanderbeg year, a platform for scientific debate

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.