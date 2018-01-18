AINA TIR-FAX, January 17, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Macedonia, president Ivanov did not decree Albanian Language law
- US expert: “Vetting Law, no more corrupted judiciary next year”
- Socialists propose Parliament Regulation changes, guarantee against arrest of MPs
- Basha: “Rama, last obstacle for a European Albania”
- New director appointed at the head of tax investigation
- Visit of Pandeli Majko in Ukraine, department of Albanian language to be opened
ECONOMY
- New airport in Vlora to be built, the three companies that have made the offer
- Members of Albanian Border Authority elected
- Islamic banks to finance project in Albania
- Ahmetaj letter to businesses: Services to be facilitated for entrepreneurs
- American bank of investments reports the most qualitative portfolio in the banking system
CHRONICLE
- 6 Albanians arrested for drug trafficking in Italy
- Car crashes 16 year old in Bulqiza, author leaves the scene
- Men attempt to rob casino in Vlora but fail
- New railway line in Tirana to be linked with Rinas
SOCIETY
- Message of Catholic bishops for Year of Skanderbeg
- Tirana Mayor: “Electric buses within 2018, 4000 new bicycles within a month”
- Four churches restored in Voskopoja
- Gjirokastra one of the most endangered locations of world heritage
- Albanians break record in Europe for long hours at work
CULTURE
- President Meta meets the famous singer Albano Carrisi
- Skanderbeg year, a platform for scientific debate