AINA TIR-FAX, January 15, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Commission of Laws starts procedures for High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution this Tuesday
- DP at the Prosecution: “We filed document proving Tahiri’s cooperation with Habilaj”
- CEC voted to not remove mandate of SMI councilor in Berat
- Opposition accepts Constitutional amend for Provisory Prosecution General
- 105th anniversary of Police, Rama: “Successfully reformed, but there are still corrupted officers”
- Vetting Law Commissioners, unpaid for extra hours despite promise
- Interim Attorney General: We demand for a new appointment process for the attorney general position, integrity figure needed
- Attorney General Marku: Fight against any form of crime
- Opposition demands amendments of Constitution and Law
- Pavlopulos: If Albania does not consider the minorities ‘human rights, it will face consequences
ECONOMY
- Finance Minister: “Economic growth, 3.9%”
- Euro reaches its highest level in eight months
- Minister of Finance Ahmetaj in Lezha: Vocational education a guarantee for employment
- Minister Qato in in the social business in Lezha: The focus is employment for women in need
- EU: 110 million euro for water and maintenance of the supply system in Albania
CHRONICLE
- Tepelenë, 138 kg of canabis sequestered in Ninica
- 7 year old loses life due to severe flu
- Post Office affiliation stolen in Tirana
- Father of Florenc Beqiraj confesses about pressure put by doctors for the removal of medical devices off Florence body
- Assassination in Shkodra, explosive amount 400 grams
SOCIETY
- Candidate for AFF, Fino submits his resigration
- Work starts for the new offices of the AFF
- Compensation for former political prosecuted people to be revised
- Bonuses for newly born babies distributed in Tirana
- Surveys: Albania the least religious country in the Balkan region