AINA TIR-FAX, January 12, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  •  EMP Fajon warns that Balkan could change orientation if EU leaders don’t keep promise
  • Grubi: “If Macedonian president doesn’t decree language law, it will pass again in parliament”
  • Justice Minister discusses compensations with former political prisoners
  • Bushati two-day visit in Sweden
  • Bushati meets Wallstrom: Sweden supports Albania in its way towards European integration
  • 5 employees sue Minister of Justice for being discharged
  • Ambassador Lu: We provide FBI prosecutors for the investigation of Saimir Tahiri
  • 27 January protest: Basha: Time of Edi Rama in Albania is over
  • SMI sets three priorities for 2018
  • Vetting: Donad Lu and Vlahutin meet Minister of Interior

ECONOMY

  • Minister of Energy: “Water reform, relief schemes same as with energy”
  • Another hit for the call centers in Albania: Italy adopts other restricting measures
  • Action starts in the sector of milk processing, improvement of standards required

CHRONICLE

  • Masked and armed people tie head of house and rob his car in Ksamil
  • Accident in Shkozet, one dead
  • Two vehicles burnt out, one in Fushë-Kruja and one in Shkozet
  • Italy detects the trading of lubricating oils coming from Albania, 9 arrested

SOCIETY

  • 6 directors of Water Supply System enterprise dismissed
  • 4 thousand Albanians have not been allowed to cross the border in 6 months for not meeting Schengen requirements
  • Measures for pollution in Elbasan, Sejdini: Situation is problematic
  • Albanian gang of villa robbers dismantled in Italy
  • New landfill in Berat, Ministry of Environment rejects the request of Berat municipalities

CULTURE

  • Master of Albanian folkloric dance, Rexhep Celiku, passed away today

 

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.

