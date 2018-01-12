AINA TIR-FAX, January 12, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- EMP Fajon warns that Balkan could change orientation if EU leaders don’t keep promise
- Grubi: “If Macedonian president doesn’t decree language law, it will pass again in parliament”
- Justice Minister discusses compensations with former political prisoners
- Bushati two-day visit in Sweden
- Bushati meets Wallstrom: Sweden supports Albania in its way towards European integration
- 5 employees sue Minister of Justice for being discharged
- Ambassador Lu: We provide FBI prosecutors for the investigation of Saimir Tahiri
- 27 January protest: Basha: Time of Edi Rama in Albania is over
- SMI sets three priorities for 2018
- Vetting: Donad Lu and Vlahutin meet Minister of Interior
ECONOMY
- Minister of Energy: “Water reform, relief schemes same as with energy”
- Another hit for the call centers in Albania: Italy adopts other restricting measures
- Action starts in the sector of milk processing, improvement of standards required
CHRONICLE
- Masked and armed people tie head of house and rob his car in Ksamil
- Accident in Shkozet, one dead
- Two vehicles burnt out, one in Fushë-Kruja and one in Shkozet
- Italy detects the trading of lubricating oils coming from Albania, 9 arrested
SOCIETY
- 6 directors of Water Supply System enterprise dismissed
- 4 thousand Albanians have not been allowed to cross the border in 6 months for not meeting Schengen requirements
- Measures for pollution in Elbasan, Sejdini: Situation is problematic
- Albanian gang of villa robbers dismantled in Italy
- New landfill in Berat, Ministry of Environment rejects the request of Berat municipalities
CULTURE
- Master of Albanian folkloric dance, Rexhep Celiku, passed away today