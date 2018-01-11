AINA TIR-FAX, January 11, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Vetting Law, citizens who paid bribes to officials will get money back in exchange of evidence
- Balkan countries have a great chance to access EU in 2025, but their problems may create delays
- DP demands resignation of Gramoz Ruçi
- Juncker says Balkan countries deserve EU perspective, but it cannot happen during his term
- Macedonia, Parliament votes Albanian as second official language
- Rama reacts on the approval for Albanian language as a second language: Historic achievement
- Tirana greets decision of Macedonia’s decision to make Albanian second official language
- Italian head of Anti-Corruption meets with Albanian Justice Minister
- Minister of Interior meets Italian head of corruption
- Judiciary Reform, High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution start Monday
- Lots cast for prosecutors who will undergo Vetting
- Vasili: Prime Minister with eyes towards east
- Minister of Justice meets former prosecuted people and promises transparency and compensation
ECONOMY
- Road maintenance, WB: Contracts are being modified, there are contradictions and inconsistencies
- EU took Albania 900 million euro in the service trade for the first 9 months of 2017
- Strasbourg Human Rights Court rules that Albania must pay 14 mln EUR to owners of demolished building
CHRONICLE
- Judge shot to death, former husband to be punished with life imprisonment
- Aggressor shots against 14 year old girl
SOCIETY
- Alarming pollution from Fushe-Kruja furnaces can be seen from Tirana
- 4% of Albanian children have experienced bullying in schools
- New methods for corruption in universities
- Veliaj: “Major tree-planting operation on March 21st, World Forestry Day”
- Urban waste end up in the Fierza Lake
CULTURE
- Meta praises assessment of Kadare
- Film industry, still as “culture investments” by government
- Aleksander Moisiu Theater celebrates its 65th birthday