AINA TIR-FAX, January 10, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Vetting Law, citizens who paid bribes to officials will get money back in exchange of evidence
- Xhafaj meets ambassadors for the vetting law: Assistance from internationals required
- Attorney General Marku meets Minister of Interior Xhafaj in the ministry premises
- High-level cooperation Task Force for the “Force of Law” operation
- Paskal Milo; Basha and Kryemadhi are arranging a great assassination for Albania. EU has a plan for us
- Chief Prosecutor of Elbasan files lawsuit against Prosecutor General Arta Marku
- Judiciary Reform, citizens provide complaints about suspicious verdicts, but not facts
ECONOMY
- Road maintenance, WB: Contracts are being modified, there are contradictions and inconsistencies
- Builders are pessimistic about demand and prices in 2018
CHRONICLE
- Judge shot to death, former husband to be punished with life imprisonment
- Boat explodes in Pogradec, causes remain a mystery
- Greece, two Albanian brothers arrested for drug trafficking
- Accident in Korça-Pogradec road axis, two injured due to car crash
- 36 year old declared wanted after attempting to bang two people with his car
- Saranda, two youngsters arrested with 6 kg of cannabis
- Motorboat found hidden in bushes in Vlora
- Tax officers arrested for bribing 7 thousand euro from a businessman
- 36 year old arrested in possession of 148 kg of cannabis
SOCIETY
- Trust of patients increased for heart surgeries in Albania, record-breaking operations in 2017
- 200 more trees to be planted in the area of the Dry Lake, Veliaj: 2018 a better year for Tirana
- Geological report for the flat in Gjirokaster: Residents must immediately leave
- Mayor warns bars that litter Tirana streets: “We’re ready to open your waste bags and identify you”
- Malnourished children in Kamëz school
- Law on underage, new code to protect them from crime and punishments
CULTURE
- Film industry, still as “culture investments” by government
- Ismail Kadare wins “Nonino 2018” prize in Italy