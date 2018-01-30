AINA TIR-FAX, January 29, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Kotzias responds to Greek opposition: “There is no discussion about Cham Albanians”
  • High Councils of Judiciary and Prosecution, lots cast for second list of candidates
  • Opposition summons Foreign Minister, demands change of UN vote on Jerusalem
  • Greek President: “We support Albania’s EU path. Minorities’ rights must be respected”
  • Rama: “Closer than ever to EU accession negotiations, thanks to SP”
  • Different realities between chronic patients in Tirana and the rest of Albania
  • Vote in UNO, Bushati surprises: Meta was already informed on the Albanian stance

ECONOMY

  • Tirana municipality starts soft-loan program for 2018
  • Vlora Airport project voted by majority members only
  • Vlora airport, 100 vacancies during construction
  • Prime Minister Rama: We trust in entrepreneurship, fight against informality

CHRONICLE

  • Everyone is being investigated about Nezar Seiti’s extradition to Italy
  • Assassination in Tirana, person killed with firearm
  • Mother arrested for abusing with her two children in Gramsh
  • 5 doses of heroin seized in Gjirokaster, 37 year old arrested
  • Killer of 21 year old girl passes away in hospital
  • Distributor of heroine seized in Berat
  • Koplik, family crime, husband kills wife

SOCIETY

  • Endangered by catastrophes, Head of Emergencies: Municipalities to establish structures
  • 50 new trees planted in the area of Oxhaku and Medreseja market

CULTURE

  • Albania/ The lost European beauty in the Balkan region, the country to be visited in 2018
  • Ben Blushi officially appointed Director General of Top Channel

SPORTS

  • UEFA vice president visits Tirana

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
