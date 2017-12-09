AINA TIR-FAX, December 9, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama received with protests from DP Youth Forum in Shkoder
- Berisha concerned about protesters violence: They were violated by Rama order
- Race for new Prosecutor General started, while there are voices for the favorite candidate
- Veiaj-Shilegov: Relations with Skopje in a new level
- Kumbaro accused of not supporting artists responds: Not all benefit
- Europol report, Alibeaj: Albania remains the main source of cannabis trafficking in EU
- Minister Gjonaj inspects new prison in Shkoder: 400 vacancies, policemen to be tested
- Gjiknuri inspects Directorate of Driving Licenses in Shkoder
- Mateo Spaho: Budget on emergencies still insufficient
- SMI urgent call: All together to rise up against Rama
- Basha: “27 years from pluralism, freedom for Albanian people is still limited”
- Albanian Speaker Gramoz Ruci invites Nancy Pelosi to Albania
ECONOMY
- Tourism plan for the Alps, National Council of Territory meets in Shkoder
- World Bank, 200 million USD for Balkan
- Greece offers aid for flood affected areas
- Reasons that led “Plus” towards bankruptcy
CHRONICLE
- Brother of former MP Arben Ndoka killed
- Other details come out from the execution of Ndoka
- Rocky massive blocks Elbasan-Tirana road axis
- 57 year old arrested in possession of ammunition
- Denunciation: Protesters violated in Shkoder by Rama order
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipality continues to plant trees for Orbital Forest
- Flooding of businesses: Return to normality seems difficult, hugest damages in agriculture
- Theth road axis totally accessible