AINA TIR-FAX, December 8, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian Speaker Gramoz Ruci invites Nancy Pelosi to Albania
- Bylykbashi on Top Story about New Prosecutor political stalemate
- Race for new Prosecutor General started, while there are voices for the favorite candidate
- President Meta meets Prince Albert II of Monaco
- SMI leader Kryemadhi meets US Congressman Elliot Engel in Washington
ECONOMY
- World Bank, 200 million USD for Balkan
- Rama announced pay raise for the military in 2019
- Floods, Serbia donates 100 thousand euro for Albania
- EUROSTAT: Albania the lat in the region for the collection of taxes
CHRONICLE
- Skapar, dead body of elderly found in ditch
- 19 kg of cannabis sativa sequestered, 5 arrested in Tirana
- Goods van found burnt, suspected of arson
- Teacher from Malesia e Madhe confesses nightmare of attempted rape from director
- Europol: Albania, main source of cannabis in Europe
- Two men violated by women receive order of protection
- Drug hidden among food in the fridge, Italian police caught Albanian
- Pickpocket seized in Korca
- Dibra shaken, explosive in house
SOCIETY
- 400 militaries in action, 98 people evacuated
- Albania in the eyes of a Spanish journalist
- Number of students in public universities declines
CULTURE
- Tirana Mayor receives “Best Administrator 2017” Award