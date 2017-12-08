AINA TIR-FAX, December 7, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albania caught between USA and EU after Trump recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel
  • New Prosecutor General, US Embassy reiterates their support to OPDAT and EURALIUS option
  • Bushati attends OSCE meeting in Vienna
  • Albanian Interior Minister meets EMPs Kukan and Pitella in Brussels
  • Speaker Ruci in USA: “Albanians will never forget USA’s support with Kosovo’s freedom”
  • President Ilir Meta visits Marseille
  • Pavlopoulos meets Erdogan, talk about Albania and Macedonia
  • Majority starts procedures for new Prosecutor. Opposition abandons commission
  • Basha responds to Rama’s invitation

ECONOMY

  • In 2018, businesses will use for banks same financial statement account they use for taxes
  • Rama visits Poland: “Direct airline with Albania”
  • 18 million dollars for pensioners to be donated by the government on the verge of feast
  • Euro devaluated in the domestic market

CHRONICLE

  • Woman suffering from depression hangs herself

SOCIETY

  • Floods, cattle died due to lack of food and medical care
  • Gjirokastra, 16 homes at risk after recent floods
  • Christmas tree lighted up on Tirana’s new Skanderbeg Square
  • Tirana citizens will print 70 types of documents without bureaucratic queues

CULTURE

  • Winners of “Rrathe IV”, supported by the “Dritan Hoxha” Foundation
  • Historian Erald Kapri republishes “Secrets of war” book

 

