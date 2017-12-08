AINA TIR-FAX, December 7, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albania caught between USA and EU after Trump recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- New Prosecutor General, US Embassy reiterates their support to OPDAT and EURALIUS option
- Bushati attends OSCE meeting in Vienna
- Albanian Interior Minister meets EMPs Kukan and Pitella in Brussels
- Speaker Ruci in USA: “Albanians will never forget USA’s support with Kosovo’s freedom”
- President Ilir Meta visits Marseille
- Pavlopoulos meets Erdogan, talk about Albania and Macedonia
- Majority starts procedures for new Prosecutor. Opposition abandons commission
- Basha responds to Rama’s invitation
ECONOMY
- In 2018, businesses will use for banks same financial statement account they use for taxes
- Rama visits Poland: “Direct airline with Albania”
- 18 million dollars for pensioners to be donated by the government on the verge of feast
- Euro devaluated in the domestic market
CHRONICLE
- Woman suffering from depression hangs herself
SOCIETY
- Floods, cattle died due to lack of food and medical care
- Gjirokastra, 16 homes at risk after recent floods
- Christmas tree lighted up on Tirana’s new Skanderbeg Square
- Tirana citizens will print 70 types of documents without bureaucratic queues
CULTURE
- Winners of “Rrathe IV”, supported by the “Dritan Hoxha” Foundation
- Historian Erald Kapri republishes “Secrets of war” book