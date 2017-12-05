AINA TIR-FAX, December 5, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama with Mogherini in Brussels: Good possibilities by first months of 2018
  • Mogherini appeals to the Balkan countries: Go on with the reforms
  • Basha in Brussels: “EU member countries, hesitating for Albania’s integration”
  • Civilian Emergency director: “More government funds for emergencies”
  • President Meta decrees the dismissal from work of the NATO ambassador  Leonard Demi
  • President Meta: We praise relationships with Turkey, cooperation between two countries significant
  • Minister of Interior Xhafaj: We are ready for the suppression of the criminal groups
  • Kryemadhi in USA: Youth integration may bring Albania out of transition
  • Vasili: Free health system, another lie of Prime Minister Rama

ECONOMY

  • Government appeals to businesses to contribute for the victims of floods
  • Ahmetaj: Economic growth 4,2 % next year, there are 36 thousand vacancies
  • Rules change for contracts between companies
  • Tabaku: Government data on employment and economy growth, a government propaganda in times of huge floods

CHRONICLE

  • Elbasan Prosecutor reports that three corruption cases have disappeared
  • Three youngsters seized in possession of falsified documents in Morina
  • 23 kg of cannabis found near Karaburun

SOCIETY

  • Farmers demand no aid for themselves, just food for the cattle in Darëzeza
  • All doctors of the Urgency service resign
  • Spahia: Resignation of urgency center doctors shocking, health system under collapse
  • Resigned doctors called at the Ministry of Health and Social Protection
  • No transparency of the public administration with the public

CULTURE

  • Musine Kokalari “returns” in La Spienza university in Italy

 WEATHER

  • Temperatures go up in the coming days, rain at weekend

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.

Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.

